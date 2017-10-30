Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/30

Check out this week's top plays!
Amies, a senior from Newport Beach, Calif., made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to help the Battlin’ Bears to a 30-27 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech.
Montana State's defense has spent sizeable chunks of the 2017 season fighting for turnovers and battling to knock opponent offenses off the field.
Montana put up 500 yards of offense and out-scored Weber State 21-7 in the second half, but the Grizzlies also turned the football over five times overall and couldn't overcome a poor first half, falling to the Wildcats, 41-27, on Saturday afternoon.
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.
Linehan posted season highs in completions, attempts and yards, also matching his season best for touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, spreading each of his three touchdowns to a different target.
Check out this week's top plays!
Amies, a senior from Newport Beach, Calif., made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to help the Battlin’ Bears to a 30-27 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech.
The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.
Matt Linehan connected with eight different receivers on his way to a season-high 360 passing yards and three touchdowns as Idaho defeated ULM 31-23 Saturday.
The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back from their first loss of the season two weeks ago at Arizona State by running through the worst run defense in the country.
A ten-point swing over a 30-second span at the end of the third quarter proved to be the difference for visiting Whitworth in a 30-20 win at Pacific University.
Whitworth University will make the first of two consecutive trips to the state of Oregon this week with a game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
