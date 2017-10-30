Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/30 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/30

Number 8: Huntley Project's Alana Graves gets a monster kill versus Joliet in the District 4B volleyball championship.

Number 7: Jordan's Keenan Murnion gets it to his brother Kevin Murnion for the hook and ladder in a loss to Valier.

Number 6: Montana State linebacker Mac Bignell turns his first career interception into a touchdown in the Cats win over Idaho State.

Number 5: Hellgate's Rylan Compton gets a perfect volley for the goal to seal it in the Knights third straight Class AA State title over Glacier.

Number 4: 1. Big Timber's Blake Finn's pass is tipped in the endzone, as Huntley Project's Chris Kistler comes down with the interception to prevent the score. 2. CMR quarterback Garrison Rothwell looks for a Rustler touchdown, but Great Falls' Gabe Longin makes the one handed interception to prevent the score.

Number 3: Whitehall's Wyatt Alexander makes a one handed catch and takes it for the touchdown in the Trojans win over Shepherd.

Number 2: Florence Carlton's Colby Kohlman sends the pass up on fourth down and Jethro Thorne comes down with the one handed snag for the first down, but Fairfield gets the win.

Number 1: Laurel's Paige O'Toole shut out the Billings Central Rams in the Class A girls State soccer championship, as the Locos shutout the Rams 2-0, and win their second state title in the last four years.

    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Offensive Lineman David Reese join Shaun Rainey to talk about the slow start against Weber State and how the team can get back on the right track. Riley Corcoran makes an appearance for the "call of the game" and Ben Wineman updates us on the rest of UM athletics. 
    Check out this week's top plays!

    Amies, a senior from Newport Beach, Calif., made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to help the Battlin' Bears to a 30-27 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech.

