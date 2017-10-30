Amies Receives Second NAIA Special Teams Player of the Week Honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second time this season, Griff Amies from Rocky Mountain College has been named the NAIA Football Special Teams Player of the Week.

Amies, a senior from Newport Beach, Calif., made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to help the Battlin’ Bears to a 30-27 win over then-No. 11 Montana Tech on Saturday. It was the third field goal of the day for Amies.

He also made all three of his PAT attempts in the win and finished with 12 points. It was his third game this season with 10-plus points scored.

Amies was also named the Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. He also received the NAIA national award on September 11 after a 16-point effort against Carroll.

Amies currently ranks second in the NAIA in made field goals with 12 and his 65 points rank fifth among kickers. He is perfect on 29 PAT kicks this season to rank second in the country in makes without a miss.

Rocky’s win over Tech was the team’s first road win over a ranked opponent since the 2013 season. The Battlin’ Bears are home for the final time this season on Saturday as they welcome Eastern Oregon to Herb Klindt Field at noon.