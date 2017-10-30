Unfamiliar neighborhoods can be dangerous while trick-or-treatin - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Unfamiliar neighborhoods can be dangerous while trick-or-treating

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Plenty of children are eagerly awaiting tomorrow night, but in their haste to fill their bags full of candy, they may find themselves knocking on the doors of homes they shouldn't. Local law enforcement had some safety tips that all parents and children should pay attention to.

Attorney General Tim Fox urges parents to review basic safety precautions with their children before they head out to trick-or-treat. That starts long before getting the costumes on. It starts with a visit to  Montana's Sexual or Violent Offender Online Registry.

Fox said checking this registry will help you know where sexual and violent offenders are near you and will help your children avoid potentially dangerous situations.

In a statement, the attorney general stated "It's important to talk to your children not only about how to trick-or-treat safely, but also about where. As families across Montana get ready for Halloween tomorrow, this is the time for parents and guardians to go online and visit Montana's Sexual or Violent Offender Registry to make sure your children don't trick-or-treat at the homes of registered offenders."

Besides recommending that adults stick with children while trick-or-treating, Tim Fox recommended taking children only to familiar neighborhoods on Halloween night.

Also decorate costumes with light or bright colors if possible, or trimming darker costumes with reflective tape. Fox recommends children should be encouraged to wait to eat their treats until an adult can inspect them. He also recommended parents should throw away any goodies that appear to be tampered with or are not commercially wrapped.

Montana's Sexual or Violent Offender Registry tracks an average of 2,300 sexual offenders and 3,300 violent offenders at any time. To go to their website and check to see if there are any offenders in your area, log onto https://app.doj.mt.gov/apps/svow/default.aspx

