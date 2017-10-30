Montana's first female governor dies

Judy Martz, Montana's only female governor has died at age 74.

Martz had been battling pancreatic cancer.



Martz, a Republican, served as governor from 2001 to 2005. She was noted for turning a state deficit into a surplus while reducing taxes and increasing funding for education. However, her term was besieged by missteps. Her popularity dropped to 20 percent at its low point.



She was a businesswoman and Olympic speedskater who entered politics in 1996 as Gov. Marc Racicot's running mate. She ran for governor after Racicot was barred from seeking a third term.

Montana lawmakers released statements regarding the life and legacy of Gov. Judy Martz.

Governor Steve Bullock: "Lisa and I join Montanans in honoring the life and legacy of Governor Judy Martz, Montana’s first female governor. While she will always leave her mark in our history as a trailblazer for women, we will also remember the spirited enthusiasm she brought both in her service to Montanans and through her lifelong love for our state."

Senator Steve Daines: "Governor Martz was a woman of grit and faith who fearlessly blazed new trails from the Olympics to the Governor’s Mansion. Judy was rarely seen without a pin of the humble turtle on her lapel and would often invoke a saying that embodied her fearlessness and courage ‘Behold the turtle, he only moves forward when his neck’s stuck out’. Cindy and I wish her and her family prayers during this time."

Senator Jon Tester: "Governor Judy Martz shattered the glass ceiling at our state’s Capitol showing young women all across Montana what’s possible if you work hard. Judy’s faith, persistence and leadership are a hallmark of her lasting legacy."

Attorney General Tim Fox: "Today, Montana lost a dedicated public servant, a valuable stateswomen, and an all-around good person. As a former Olympian, successful business woman, and Montana’s first female governor, Judy Martz achieved many great accomplishments throughout her life. Governor Martz was a longtime friend, and will be missed by many. My heart goes out to her family during this time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.