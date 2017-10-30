Trick-or-treat map: Let neighbors know if you're handing out candy...or not!

Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office discovered nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana Sunday morning.
Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?
Monday night Senator Steve Daines hosted a town hall to discuss tax cuts being debated in congress.
Billings police responded to a reported robbery about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning licorice lovers to practice moderation ahead of the Halloween holiday.
Montana's first female governor, Judy Martz, has died at age 74.
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is closing the book on a 25-year-old case involving human remains. The Sheriff's office has announced that they made a positive identification of a skeleton recovered from a trunk on March 31, 1992.
Billings police responded to a reported robbery about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 29th Street.
Last month, KULR 8 told you about a Billings man who traveled to Texas to help animals after Hurricane Harvey.
Elias Miguel Nava has been located and is safe.
Handing out Halloween candy? Planning a haunted house? Looking for the most candy-filled route? Hiding in your basement with the lights out hoping trick-or-treaters will leave you alone?
Montana Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year old male is dead after an elk wandered into a roadway caused a deadly crash Monday evening near Potomac.
