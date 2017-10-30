Trick-or-treat map: Let neighbors know if you're handing out can - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Trick-or-treat map: Let neighbors know if you're handing out candy...or not!

Handing out Halloween candy? Planning a haunted house? Looking for the most candy-filled route? Hiding in your basement with the lights out hoping trick-or-treaters will leave you alone? Whatever your plans are for Halloween, Nextdoor is making it easy for you to alert your neighbors so you can have the perfect Halloween. 

To add your Halloween plans to your neighborhood map, login to your Nextdoor account and click here: https://nextdoor.com/map/ or tap on the TREAT MAP icon in the upper right side of your Nextdoor homepage.

For more instructions, click here: https://help.nextdoor.com/customer/portal/articles/1336626-halloween-treat-map

If you don't have a Nextdoor account, you will have to create one, which will actually offer benefits that extend far beyond your Halloween. 

Nextdoor is the private social network for you, your neighbors and your community. It's the easiest way for you and your neighbors to talk online and make all of your lives better in the real world. And it's free.

Thousands of neighborhoods are already using Nextdoor to build happier, safer places to call home.

People are using Nextdoor to:

  • Quickly get the word out about a break-in
  • Organize a Neighborhood Watch Group
  • Track down a trustworthy babysitter
  • Find out who does the best paint job in town
  • Ask for help keeping an eye out for a lost dog
  • Find a new home for an outgrown bike
  • Finally call that nice man down the street by his first name

Nextdoor’s mission is to provide a trusted platform where neighbors work together to build stronger, safer, happier communities, all over the world.

