Missing Billings teen located

Billings police issued the following statement Monday afternoon.

Elias Nava returned to school today (10/30) and is no longer missing / runaway status. The school resource officer made contact with other family members that helped locate and return him to school this morning.

Information as to where Nava was staying was not released but it appears he was safe with other family members.

A search is happening for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Friday in Billings.

Elias Miguel Nava was last seen leaving Riverside Middle School on Friday. His family says he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

He's 4'7", with dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, blue or black jeans and a black shirt.

If you have information about where he might be, call Billings Police at 657-8200.