Kevin Spacey apologizes after sexual misconduct allegation

Kevin Spacey is accused of making a sexual advance toward actor Anthony Rapp.

During an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp says the incident occurred when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Both men were working on Broadway at the time, and Rapp went to a party at Spacey's apartment.

Spacey issued a statement saying he didn't remember the incident, which allegedly happened over 30 years ago. But he did offer an apology to Rapp, saying he could have been drunk at the time and acted inappropriately.

Spacey also used this moment to come out of the closet as a gay man. In a Tweet, he said he's had relationships with both men and women over the years, but now considers himself gay.