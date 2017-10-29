Only 1 acre burned in Yellowstone National Park

Despite this year being one of the worst fire season's in US history for much of the Western United States, Yellowstone National Park workers say only one acre of park land was actually burned.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Some Montana lawmakers appear to be playing a game of political chicken with the budget even as the state faces the possibility of being unable to afford a $120 million payment due to schools next month.
Utah man arrested after crash in Livingston following 100 mph pursuit. The suspect reportedly was throwing baggies out of the car while being chased.
Halloween is here! We are just one day away from the spookiest day of the year, but how can you keep yourself safe on Halloween?
BUCKEYE, Arizona - An Arizona man is selling his 10-acre horse ranch in Buckeye because he says he's had enough of constant alien activity. The Stardust Ranch is listed at $5 million and John Edmonds has owned the ranch for about 20 years. He originally bought it to start a horse rescue called Hopeful Hooves. He says since the day he and his wife moved in, they've had issues with paranormal activity.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
Brooklynn Sittner can dead lift almost twice her body weight and handstand walk like a champ - and she's only 10 years old.
Utah man arrested after crash in Livingston following 100 mph pursuit. The suspect reportedly was throwing baggies out of the car while being chased.
Kevin Spacey is accused of making a sexual advance toward actor Anthony Rapp.
