Only 1 acre burned in Yellowstone National Park

By KULR-8 News Staff
Despite this year being one of the worst fire season's in US history for much of the Western United States, Yellowstone National Park workers say only one acre of park land was actually burned.

That number is considerably lower than the 63,000 acres burned in the park in 2016.

The Cody Enterprise reported Wednesday that last year's total was the most land singed in a single season since 1988, when almost 794,000 acres of the park's 2.2 million acres caught fire.

Yellowstone workers say the park had eight fires this season, six caused by humans and two started by lightning.

Despite Wyoming's quiet fire season, here in Montana there were massive fires, and many Yellowstone Firefighters helped with the blazes here.

