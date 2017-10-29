Montana lawmakers battling over budget shortfall

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Some Montana lawmakers appear to be playing a game of political chicken with the budget even as the state faces the possibility of being unable to afford a $120 million payment due to schools next month.



Tax collections are coming in lower than the revenue estimates approved by Republicans, and the governor's budget office is projecting the state will fall $227 million short.



Gov. Steve Bullock has said he'd like to call a special session but wants assurances that Republican lawmakers would work with him. They counter that Bullock has the authority to make the necessary cuts.



Budget Director Dan Villa says the governor is trying to negotiate a solution with Republican lawmakers, and that the governor understands some cuts are necessary.

