Utah man arrested after Park County pursuit

The following is a press release from the Park County, Montana, Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 1254 hours on Saturday, October 28, 2017, the Park County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an erratic driver traveling westbound on I-90 in the area of Milepost 349 Interstate I-90.

The vehicle was reported as being all over the road, speeding and slamming on brakes.

The reporting party described the vehicle as a dark-colored sedan and provided dispatch with a Utah plate number.

Park County Deputy Ryan Call located the suspect vehicle, with Utah plates, near milepost 337 Interstate I-90.

Deputy Call followed the vehicle into Livingston where he attempted to make contact with the driver (Identified as 36-year-old Utah male Brian J Wells).

While Deputy call was attempting to make contact, the vehicle fled heading south on Hwy 89 South.

Deputy Call pursued the vehicle southbound on HWY 89 South.

Deputy Call was advised during the pursuit that the driver of the vehicle had a felony no bond warrant out of the state of Utah.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour and at times traveling in the northbound lane while traveling southbound endangering other motorists on the highway.

The driver was also reportedly throwing clear plastic baggies with a white powdery substance out of the window during the pursuit.

The driver subsequently lost control of his vehicle at approximately milepost 34 US Highway 89 South and rolled into the ditch.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Livingston Hospital for medical clearance.

Once cleared, the suspect was booked into the Park County Detention Center on the following charges. (Driving while suspended or revoked Misdemeanor, Criminal Endangerment felony, Reckless Driving misdemeanor, and Eluding a Police Officer misdemeanor).

Livingston Ambulance, Paradise Valley Fire Dept. and Park County Rural Fire responded to the accident scene.

Montana Highway Patrol is currently investigating the Motor Vehicle Accident.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating items thrown from the vehicle as well as possible illegal items that may still be in the vehicle.