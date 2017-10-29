Puerto Rico gov seeks to cancel $300M Whitefish contract

Utah man arrested after crash in Livingston following 100 mph pursuit. The suspect reportedly was throwing baggies out of the car while being chased.
Utah man arrested after crash in Livingston following 100 mph pursuit. The suspect reportedly was throwing baggies out of the car while being chased.
Puerto Rico's governor on Sunday demanded that the board of the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company's role in Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
Puerto Rico's governor on Sunday demanded that the board of the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company's role in Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
Utah man arrested after crash in Livingston following 100 mph pursuit. The suspect reportedly was throwing baggies out of the car while being chased.
Utah man arrested after crash in Livingston following 100 mph pursuit. The suspect reportedly was throwing baggies out of the car while being chased.
Puerto Rico's governor on Sunday demanded that the board of the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company's role in Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
Puerto Rico's governor on Sunday demanded that the board of the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company's role in Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) - A New York husband and wife have pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 17-month-old girl they baby-sat and making videos of the abuse. Justin and Jessica Crandall pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges tied to the sexual exploitation of the toddler. Prosecutors say the couple baby-sat the child in their home in Sidney between November 2016 and February 2017. They say 28-year-old Justin Crandall shot videos
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) - A New York husband and wife have pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 17-month-old girl they baby-sat and making videos of the abuse. Justin and Jessica Crandall pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges tied to the sexual exploitation of the toddler. Prosecutors say the couple baby-sat the child in their home in Sidney between November 2016 and February 2017. They say 28-year-old Justin Crandall shot videos
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
Puerto Rico's governor on Sunday demanded that the board of the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company's role in Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
Puerto Rico's governor on Sunday demanded that the board of the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company's role in Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is speaking out after a medical nightmare while she was on vacation in Mexico. Brandi Gallagher went down to Cabo San Lucas for vacation and expected a relaxing retreat. But then, she fell and punctured her lung. An ambulance took her to St. Luke’s Medical Center, and that’s when she says her nightmare started.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is speaking out after a medical nightmare while she was on vacation in Mexico. Brandi Gallagher went down to Cabo San Lucas for vacation and expected a relaxing retreat. But then, she fell and punctured her lung. An ambulance took her to St. Luke’s Medical Center, and that’s when she says her nightmare started.
Brooklynn Sittner can dead lift almost twice her body weight and handstand walk like a champ - and she's only 10 years old.
Brooklynn Sittner can dead lift almost twice her body weight and handstand walk like a champ - and she's only 10 years old.
A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.
A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.
"It's not really common but for the last couple of weeks we've had an uptick of violent crimes." said Yellowstone County Lieutenant Neil Lawrence. Those violent crimes include several shootings and stabbings in Billings city limits. Within the span of two weeks, police have responded to two reports of stabbings and three shootings. The first stabbing incident occurred on October 21, 2017 on Avenue B. The second report was filed Thursday morning on the...
"It's not really common but for the last couple of weeks we've had an uptick of violent crimes." said Yellowstone County Lieutenant Neil Lawrence. Those violent crimes include several shootings and stabbings in Billings city limits. Within the span of two weeks, police have responded to two reports of stabbings and three shootings. The first stabbing incident occurred on October 21, 2017 on Avenue B. The second report was filed Thursday morning on the...