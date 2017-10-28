BREAKING: One dead, another injured after rollover crash near Hu - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

BREAKING: One dead, another injured after rollover crash near Huntley

One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312. 

A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper on scene said this was a single vehicle crash. 

One man was life flighted to the hospital. The other has been confirmed dead. 

The car was driving eastbound when it left the road and rolled multiple times. 

Witnesses tell KULR 8 they saw the car driving recklessly down the road before the crash. 

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors. 

