BREAKING: One dead, another injured after rollover crash near Huntley

One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
An investigation is under way into a deadly US helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member.
An investigation is under way into a deadly US helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have decided to decommission all but one of the state's old airway beacons that pilots used to rely on find their way in the night.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have decided to decommission all but one of the state's old airway beacons that pilots used to rely on find their way in the night.
Castle Rock Middle School is hosting its first Zombie Carnival Friday and lucky for you, it was open to the public.
Castle Rock Middle School is hosting its first Zombie Carnival Friday and lucky for you, it was open to the public.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
An investigation is under way into a deadly US helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member.
An investigation is under way into a deadly US helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have decided to decommission all but one of the state's old airway beacons that pilots used to rely on find their way in the night.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have decided to decommission all but one of the state's old airway beacons that pilots used to rely on find their way in the night.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is speaking out after a medical nightmare while she was on vacation in Mexico. Brandi Gallagher went down to Cabo San Lucas for vacation and expected a relaxing retreat. But then, she fell and punctured her lung. An ambulance took her to St. Luke’s Medical Center, and that’s when she says her nightmare started.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is speaking out after a medical nightmare while she was on vacation in Mexico. Brandi Gallagher went down to Cabo San Lucas for vacation and expected a relaxing retreat. But then, she fell and punctured her lung. An ambulance took her to St. Luke’s Medical Center, and that’s when she says her nightmare started.
Brooklynn Sittner can dead lift almost twice her body weight and handstand walk like a champ - and she's only 10 years old.
Brooklynn Sittner can dead lift almost twice her body weight and handstand walk like a champ - and she's only 10 years old.
"It's not really common but for the last couple of weeks we've had an uptick of violent crimes." said Yellowstone County Lieutenant Neil Lawrence. Those violent crimes include several shootings and stabbings in Billings city limits. Within the span of two weeks, police have responded to two reports of stabbings and three shootings. The first stabbing incident occurred on October 21, 2017 on Avenue B. The second report was filed Thursday morning on the...
"It's not really common but for the last couple of weeks we've had an uptick of violent crimes." said Yellowstone County Lieutenant Neil Lawrence. Those violent crimes include several shootings and stabbings in Billings city limits. Within the span of two weeks, police have responded to two reports of stabbings and three shootings. The first stabbing incident occurred on October 21, 2017 on Avenue B. The second report was filed Thursday morning on the...
A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.
A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have decided to decommission all but one of the state's old airway beacons that pilots used to rely on find their way in the night.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have decided to decommission all but one of the state's old airway beacons that pilots used to rely on find their way in the night.
Billings Police officers responded Thursday to a reported stabbing at the 4300 block of Stone St.
Billings Police officers responded Thursday to a reported stabbing at the 4300 block of Stone St.