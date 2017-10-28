White nationalists hold rally in Tennessee

White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state.

Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.

They called their gathering a "white lives matter" rally.

The white nationalists and counter-protesters went through a lengthy security screening process, where they were checked for weapons before they were allowed into the protest area where police kept the two groups separated.

When counter-protesters chanted "black lives matter," white nationalists chanted "white lives matter."

Shelbysville is near Nashville which has become home to refugees from Somalia, Iraq and elsewhere under the state's resettlement program.

The Tennessean has reported that over the last 15 years, about 18,000 refugees have been resettled in Tennessee, which is less than one-percent of the state's population.

Another white nationalist rally is scheduled later today in nearby Murfreesboro.