US Service member dead after helicopter crash in Afghanistan

One is dead and another person is injured after a rollover crash this afternoon off highway 312.
White nationalists held a rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee Saturday to protest the resettlement of refugees in the state. Some demonstrators carried shields and others wore helmets.
An investigation is under way into a deadly US helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Officials say the military chopper went down in the Logar Province Friday night, killing one American crew member.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials have decided to decommission all but one of the state's old airway beacons that pilots used to rely on find their way in the night.
Castle Rock Middle School is hosting its first Zombie Carnival Friday and lucky for you, it was open to the public.
The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now.
A group of fifth graders from Eastside Elementary in Cody gathered at the Draper Museum in the Center of the West Wednesday for the Science Kids Migration Festival. Cody fifth graders explored in the Draper Natural History Museum with the help of biologists from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Draper Science staff, the Center of the West Education Department, and even Cody High School students.
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.
A year after a huge mud spill killed fish below the Willwood dam near Cody, another sediment release is muddying the Shoshone River now. But, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says this year’s sediment release is being monitored and several groups are working together to prevent damage to the Shoshone River. The spill in October 2016 turned the Shoshone River water chocolate brown. Dead fish were found on the river banks.
An actress and certified EMT brings a prescription drug program to Red Lodge High School.
Last weekend, Philadelphian Justin Hanley looked outside and saw a puppy tied up to the rail by his front steps. When he went outside to check on the dog, he found she'd been left with a plastic bag containing three slices of pizza, and a note bearing a heartbreaking message.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is speaking out after a medical nightmare while she was on vacation in Mexico. Brandi Gallagher went down to Cabo San Lucas for vacation and expected a relaxing retreat. But then, she fell and punctured her lung. An ambulance took her to St. Luke’s Medical Center, and that’s when she says her nightmare started.
Brooklynn Sittner can dead lift almost twice her body weight and handstand walk like a champ - and she's only 10 years old.
"It's not really common but for the last couple of weeks we've had an uptick of violent crimes." said Yellowstone County Lieutenant Neil Lawrence. Those violent crimes include several shootings and stabbings in Billings city limits. Within the span of two weeks, police have responded to two reports of stabbings and three shootings. The first stabbing incident occurred on October 21, 2017 on Avenue B. The second report was filed Thursday morning on the...
A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.
Billings Police officers responded Thursday to a reported stabbing at the 4300 block of Stone St.
