Wyoming psychologist pleads guilty to health care fraud

A 57-year-old Wyoming psychologist has pleaded guilty to health care fraud in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.
A group of fifth graders from Eastside Elementary in Cody gathered at the Draper Museum in the Center of the West Wednesday for the Science Kids Migration Festival. Cody fifth graders explored in the Draper Natural History Museum with the help of biologists from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Draper Science staff, the Center of the West Education Department, and even Cody High School students.
A year after a huge mud spill killed fish below the Willwood dam near Cody, another sediment release is muddying the Shoshone River now. But, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says this year’s sediment release is being monitored and several groups are working together to prevent damage to the Shoshone River. The spill in October 2016 turned the Shoshone River water chocolate brown. Dead fish were found on the river banks.
A 21-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to videoing girls in a park bathroom.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
