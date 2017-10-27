Wyoming psychologist pleads guilty to health care fraud - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Wyoming psychologist pleads guilty to health care fraud

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A 57-year-old Wyoming psychologist has pleaded guilty to health care fraud in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
  
Gibson Condie of Powell entered his plea Friday to one count of health care fraud before U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson in Cheyenne. Johnson ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Jan. 8.
  
Condie remains free until his sentencing after the judge determined he was not a flight risk or a danger.
  
Condie had been accused of submitting about $6.8 million in fraudulent bills to Wyoming Medicaid. He was originally indicted on 234 counts of fraud.
  
The plea agreement calls for Condie to serve three years in prison and pay about $2.3 million in restitution.
  
Condie and his attorney declined comment after the hearing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Wyoming psychologist pleads guilty to health care fraud

    Wyoming psychologist pleads guilty to health care fraud

    Friday, October 27 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-10-28 02:30:32 GMT

    A 57-year-old Wyoming psychologist has pleaded guilty to health care fraud in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

    A 57-year-old Wyoming psychologist has pleaded guilty to health care fraud in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

  • Grizzly bear seen climbing horse trailer near Wapiti euthanized

    Grizzly bear seen climbing horse trailer near Wapiti euthanized

    Friday, October 27 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-10-28 01:55:53 GMT

    A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.

    A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday.

  • Proposed fee hikes for national parks could impact the community outside of Yellowstone

    Proposed fee hikes for national parks could impact the community outside of Yellowstone

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:57:05 GMT
    The proposal to more than double Yellowstone’s entrance fee caught the park’s eastern gateway community by surprise. The proposed fee hikes affect the National Park Service’s 17 busiest parks. There are different opinions in Cody about the proposal. Visitation to Yellowstone set an all-time record of four million plus visits in 2015, then topped that record with even higher visitation the next year. At the same time attendance was growing, the park’s...
    The proposal to more than double Yellowstone’s entrance fee caught the park’s eastern gateway community by surprise. The proposed fee hikes affect the National Park Service’s 17 busiest parks. There are different opinions in Cody about the proposal. Visitation to Yellowstone set an all-time record of four million plus visits in 2015, then topped that record with even higher visitation the next year. At the same time attendance was growing, the park’s...
    •   