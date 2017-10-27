Grizzly bear seen climbing horse trailer near Wapiti euthanized

A grizzly bear seen climbing on a horse trailer west of Cody has been euthanized. A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokeswoman said the bear was trapped Wednesday and put down Thursday. Tara Hodges said the bear had an injury, and the Game and Fish Department determined, with the help of a veterinarian, the bear could not be relocated.

Hodges said they decided to remove the bear from the population. She said Game and Fish agents responded to the area in Wapiti, between Cody and Yellowstone, where the bear was seen climbing up on top of the empty horse trailer, and back down.

She said they set a trap nearby and feel the bear they caught was the one climbing on the trailer. Hodges said the bear’s injury is under investigation. However, a Cody hunter reported shooting a bear in the Shoshone Forest recently. Biologists and Game and Fish agents reported seeing a bear with a head wound feeding on a carcass in the Shoshone National Forest last week.