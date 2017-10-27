Castle Rock hosts Zombie Carnival for the first time - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Castle Rock hosts Zombie Carnival for the first time

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Castle Rock Middle School is hosting its first Zombie Carnival Friday and lucky for you, it was open to the public. KULR 8's Briana Monte is at the carnival tonight and it looked like she was having a spooktacular time already.

While she was at Castle Rock, she found there was a lot of things you can have fun doing. They've got a haunted house which costed 5 dollars per person. Entry ticket prices were an unbelievable fifty cents per person. The school provided nachos, hot dogs, cotton candy, cookies, and soda beverages. Trick or treating was available, but only for those wearing costumes. The school also provided a basket raffle that went from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Kids were seen wearing really great costumes. There was Wonder Woman, a T-Rex, Thing 1 and Thing 2, plenty of officers, the SWAT team, babies dressed up in pumpkins or unicorns, and plenty more. Many of the kids lined up for the haunted house and kids Briana Monte spoke with said the haunted house was really scary.

Everyone had a blast so there is no doubt that Castle Rock will consider doing another Zombie Carnival for next year.

