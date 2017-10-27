Last day of 'Hoof-it with a Historian' series - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Last day of 'Hoof-it with a Historian' series

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Western Heritage Center's last tour of the year happened this morning and it was located at one of the city's oldest cemeteries. KULR 8 spoke with Elisabeth Degrenier who is a community historian who said today was the last tour  of the "Hoof-It with a Historian Series".

Since the final tour fell so close to Halloween, Degrenier said it made sense to take a tour of the Mountainview Cemetery on Central Avenue. She also said what makes the cemetery so special is how it's laid out to begin with. For example, the spirituality, the symbolism, and the iconography.

"One thing I think is so special about Billings is how everybody really does band together and try to build our town up and I think history is an integral part of that," Degrenier said. "That cliché saying, you know, you have to know your past to know your future, right? So I think it's just all intertwined. To understand Billings' history is to kind of see where we're going to go forward to."

The tours start from May and last 'til October. Again, today was the last tour of the year but they'll start back up again next May.

