Last day of 'Hoof-it with a Historian' series

Castle Rock Middle School is hosting its first Zombie Carnival Friday and lucky for you, it was open to the public.
The Western Heritage Center's last tour of the year happened this morning and it was located at one of the city's oldest cemeteries.
Marissa Van Atta is a golden girl. Blessed with beauty, brains, drive and athletic talent. But a few months ago, something seemed off and today, this young woman faces her most formidable foe yet.
Fire crews battled gusty winds as they responded to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue Wednesday night.
"It's not really common but for the last couple of weeks we've had an uptick of violent crimes." said Yellowstone County Lieutenant Neil Lawrence. Those violent crimes include several shootings and stabbings in Billings city limits. Within the span of two weeks, police have responded to two reports of stabbings and three shootings. The first stabbing incident occurred on October 21, 2017 on Avenue B. The second report was filed Thursday morning on the...
Marissa Van Atta is a golden girl. Blessed with beauty, brains, drive and athletic talent. But a few months ago, something seemed off and today, this young woman faces her most formidable foe yet.
Brooklynn Sittner can dead lift almost twice her body weight and handstand walk like a champ - and she's only 10 years old.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio is in custody in Pennsylvania. KDKA-TV reports Joshua Gurto was captured in Pittsburgh around 1:1:30.m. Friday and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Conneaut (KAW’-nee-awt), Ohio, police on Facebook said they would have more details later in the day.
KHQ.COM - Heavy rains have been coming down in Queensland, Australia and the flooded grounds are bringing lots of earthworms to the surface... but not just any earthworms... giant earthworms! Yes, the photo of this rarely seen creature is definitely creepy but perhaps we can all feel a little better knowing it's not a snake with venom and fangs.
Billings Police officers responded Thursday to a reported stabbing at the 4300 block of Stone St.
The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now.
