Morning Producer

Are you looking for an opportunity that could help you land a gig in the “bigs”? This may be it!

We’re looking for a dynamic producer to help lead the charge for a 2-hour state-wide morning newscast.

You’ll help “Wakeup Montana” utilize a team of 5 reporters to deliver daily “live” hits of new, fresh and unique content throughout the region.

This position is for a go-getter who understand strong, creative production, isn’t afraid of breaking news, and loves the challenge of “live” TV.

If you have the skills, the passion, and the ability to make quick decisions, multi-task, get social /digital and work effectively under pressure, we want to hear from you!

Duties Also Include:

- Producing as scheduled.

- Writing and editing news copy

- Must meet deadlines and work well under pressure

- Possess good news judgment

- Positive ``can do`` attitude and team player

- Posting to our various websites and social media platforms

- Non-linear video-editing

Qualifications:

- Broadcast Journalism degree

- Previous line producing experience a plus

- Strong writing and communication skills

- Self-starter able to work with little direction

- Must be dependable and reliable.

- May be called for other special events such as elections, fires, floods and/or other major events.

Qualified applicant should have a degree in broadcasting or related field and experience producing local television news.

If you want to be part of our team, send a resume & demo link to traci.zeravica@khq.com.

No phone calls please.

Experience in the broadcast industry is a plus but not required.

Resume’s may be mailed to:

News Director

KULR

2045 Overland Avenue

Billings, MT 5910

Cowles Company is an equal opportunity employer, women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to apply.