Battlin' for Van Atta: Team cheers on teammate as she fights her - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Battlin' for Van Atta: Team cheers on teammate as she fights her own battle

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Marissa Van Atta is a golden girl. Blessed with beauty, brains, drive and athletic talent. But a few months ago, something seemed off. Today, this young woman faces her most formidable foe yet.

KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with Marissa this evening and had more about her battle and the Battlin' Bears behind her.
Meet Marissa.

"She's really spunky. One of the most upbeat people that I've ever met," basketball player Markaela Francis said.

"She's got a great heart. Fun loving, lives in the moment," another teammate, Justyn Juhl, said. "I mean, I've always been able to go to her for everything."

"Horses, basketball, all that has been in my life," Marissa Van Atta said as she recalls a couple of her passions.

At 23 years old, Marissa was diagnosed with leukemia and then discovered she has a genetic mutation which puts her in a poor risk category-- comparable to stage 4 in tumor cancer.

"I still remember getting the text message from her dad at 6 a.m. in the morning stating that she's got leukemia and they're headed to Denver," Coach Wes Keller said.

"When I came back and understood that the bad mutation was more life threatening than we understood, that's when things started to sink in and I understood that I needed to take the year off, but you really don't understand how you'll react and you kind of just have to push through," Van Atta said. "It's just the same thing on the basketball court. Your body can take a lot more than you realize and it's mind over matter."

Marissa's awe-inspiring personality has empowered her team; motivating them to work even harder on the court.

"When our practices get hard, it's just a reminder you know," Francis said. "There's someone that would kill to be out there right now so you can't take what you have for granted. When you're getting tired? Guess what? Push through it. You have no excuse. If she can push through it in her condition, you can push through it on the basketball court too."

Van Atta will be heading to Washington for a bone marrow transplant. Her team made bracelets to make sure she will be remain with them during practices and games.

"It'll also just be another thing to think about," teammate Alecia Chamberlin said. "Like when you're tired, just push yourself because Marissa would always just push herself."

"You might be going throughout the day and thinking your day's not going well and you look down and all of a sudden, it puts things into perspective," Coach Keller said. "Maybe it's as simple as I look down and I say a little prayer for her."

From all of us at KULR 8, we'd like to wish Marissa a speedy recovery.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Battlin' for Van Atta: Team cheers on teammate as she fights her own battle

    Battlin' for Van Atta: Team cheers on teammate as she fights her own battle

    Friday, October 27 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-10-27 05:12:09 GMT

    Marissa Van Atta is a golden girl. Blessed with beauty, brains, drive and athletic talent. But a few months ago, something seemed off and today, this young woman faces her most formidable foe yet.

    Marissa Van Atta is a golden girl. Blessed with beauty, brains, drive and athletic talent. But a few months ago, something seemed off and today, this young woman faces her most formidable foe yet.

  • Proposed fee hikes for national parks could impact the community outside of Yellowstone

    Proposed fee hikes for national parks could impact the community outside of Yellowstone

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:57:05 GMT
    The proposal to more than double Yellowstone’s entrance fee caught the park’s eastern gateway community by surprise. The proposed fee hikes affect the National Park Service’s 17 busiest parks. There are different opinions in Cody about the proposal. Visitation to Yellowstone set an all-time record of four million plus visits in 2015, then topped that record with even higher visitation the next year. At the same time attendance was growing, the park’s...
    The proposal to more than double Yellowstone’s entrance fee caught the park’s eastern gateway community by surprise. The proposed fee hikes affect the National Park Service’s 17 busiest parks. There are different opinions in Cody about the proposal. Visitation to Yellowstone set an all-time record of four million plus visits in 2015, then topped that record with even higher visitation the next year. At the same time attendance was growing, the park’s...

  • Fire destroys barn, kills 2 horses on South Frontage Road

    Fire destroys barn, kills 2 horses on South Frontage Road

    Thursday, October 26 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-10-26 19:43:42 GMT

    Fire crews battled gusty winds as they responded to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue Wednesday night.

    Fire crews battled gusty winds as they responded to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue Wednesday night.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Battlin' for Van Atta: Team cheers on teammate as she fights her own battle

    Battlin' for Van Atta: Team cheers on teammate as she fights her own battle

    Friday, October 27 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-10-27 05:12:09 GMT

    Marissa Van Atta is a golden girl. Blessed with beauty, brains, drive and athletic talent. But a few months ago, something seemed off and today, this young woman faces her most formidable foe yet.

    Marissa Van Atta is a golden girl. Blessed with beauty, brains, drive and athletic talent. But a few months ago, something seemed off and today, this young woman faces her most formidable foe yet.

  • String of violent crimes occur in Billings in the past two weeks

    String of violent crimes occur in Billings in the past two weeks

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:41:43 GMT

    "It's not really common but for the last couple of weeks we've had an uptick of violent crimes." said Yellowstone County Lieutenant Neil Lawrence. Those violent crimes include several shootings and stabbings in Billings city limits. Within the span of two weeks, police have responded to two reports of stabbings and three shootings.  The first stabbing incident occurred on October 21, 2017  on Avenue B. The second report was filed Thursday morning on the...

    "It's not really common but for the last couple of weeks we've had an uptick of violent crimes." said Yellowstone County Lieutenant Neil Lawrence. Those violent crimes include several shootings and stabbings in Billings city limits. Within the span of two weeks, police have responded to two reports of stabbings and three shootings.  The first stabbing incident occurred on October 21, 2017  on Avenue B. The second report was filed Thursday morning on the...

  • Long-secret JFK assassination files released

    Long-secret JFK assassination files released

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-10-27 01:50:07 GMT

    The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now. 

    The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now. 

  • Booking photo released in Dawson County homicide investigation

    Booking photo released in Dawson County homicide investigation

    Monday, October 23 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-10-23 17:16:50 GMT

    Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.

    Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.

    Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.

    Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.

  • 12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.
    A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

  • Friend Of Post Falls Couple Killed In Crash: 'Ben & Korie Were Kind Hearted Souls'

    Friend Of Post Falls Couple Killed In Crash: 'Ben & Korie Were Kind Hearted Souls'

    Thursday, January 9 2014 1:38 PM EST2014-01-09 18:38:05 GMT
    CATALDO, Idaho - The Idaho State Police have identified the two people killed in a crash on I-90 near Cataldo as 39-year-old Benjamin Mullican and 36-year-old Korie Mullican of Post Falls.
    KHQ.COM - Two Post Falls residents died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in North Idaho. The Idaho State Police says 39-year-old Benjamin Mullican was eastbound on I-90 Tuesday morning when he lost control of his sport utility vehicle on icy roads between Kingston and Cataldo.

  • Man named as key witness in Rory Wanner murder charged in separate case

    Man named as key witness in Rory Wanner murder charged in separate case

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:12:38 GMT

    The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday. 

    The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday. 

  • In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:31:01 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.