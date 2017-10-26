Long-secret JFK assassination files released

The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now.
A group of fifth graders from Eastside Elementary in Cody gathered at the Draper Museum in the Center of the West Wednesday for the Science Kids Migration Festival. Cody fifth graders explored in the Draper Natural History Museum with the help of biologists from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Draper Science staff, the Center of the West Education Department, and even Cody High School students.
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.
A year after a huge mud spill killed fish below the Willwood dam near Cody, another sediment release is muddying the Shoshone River now. But, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says this year’s sediment release is being monitored and several groups are working together to prevent damage to the Shoshone River. The spill in October 2016 turned the Shoshone River water chocolate brown. Dead fish were found on the river banks.
An actress and certified EMT brings a prescription drug program to Red Lodge High School.
Last weekend, Philadelphian Justin Hanley looked outside and saw a puppy tied up to the rail by his front steps. When he went outside to check on the dog, he found she'd been left with a plastic bag containing three slices of pizza, and a note bearing a heartbreaking message.
Fast-food chain Burger King is sending a unique message to its customers in an effort to combat bullying.
New metrics from Nielsen show through the first six weeks of the NFL season, total viewership of games is down 7.5 percent when compared to the first six weeks of 2016.
Billings Police officers responded Thursday to a reported stabbing at the 4300 block of Stone St.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.
"It's not really common but for the last couple of weeks we've had an uptick of violent crimes." said Yellowstone County Lieutenant Neil Lawrence. Those violent crimes include several shootings and stabbings in Billings city limits. Within the span of two weeks, police have responded to two reports of stabbings and three shootings. The first stabbing incident occurred on October 21, 2017 on Avenue B. The second report was filed Thursday morning on the...
Fire crews battled gusty winds as they responded to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue Wednesday night.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
