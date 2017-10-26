Billings Police searching for suspect in alleged morning stabbing

Billings Police officers responded Thursday to a reported stabbing at the 4300-block of Stone St.

According to Lieutenant Neil Lawrence, it was reported to responding officers that a man was bleeding in that area.

When officers arrived, the 22-year-old man ran from them on foot. Officers were able to stop him in Optimus Park.

Lawrence said the man was bleeding from his right leg and right hand.

He also said the man refused to cooperate with officers and refused to tell them what happened.

There is no word on where the incident occurred. Lawrence also said it is unclear if the man was stabbed or how he received his injuries.

He was transported to Billings Clinic with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.