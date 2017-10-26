Billings Police searching for suspect in alleged morning stabbin - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings Police searching for suspect in alleged morning stabbing

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings Police officers responded Thursday to a reported stabbing at the 4300-block of Stone St.

According to Lieutenant Neil Lawrence, it was reported to responding officers that a man was bleeding in that area. 

When officers arrived, the 22-year-old man ran from them on foot. Officers were able to stop him in Optimus Park.

Lawrence said the man was bleeding from his right leg and right hand. 

He also said the man refused to cooperate with officers and refused to tell them what happened.

There is no word on where the incident occurred. Lawrence also said it is unclear if the man was stabbed or how he received his injuries. 

He was transported to Billings Clinic with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. 

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Billings Police searching for suspect in alleged morning stabbing

    Billings Police searching for suspect in alleged morning stabbing

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-10-26 16:11:38 GMT

    Billings Police officers responded Thursday to a reported stabbing at the 4300 block of Stone St. 

    Billings Police officers responded Thursday to a reported stabbing at the 4300 block of Stone St. 

  • Kids explore questions about migration during the Science Kids Migration Festival

    Kids explore questions about migration during the Science Kids Migration Festival

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-10-26 04:48:12 GMT

    A group of fifth graders from Eastside Elementary in Cody gathered at the Draper Museum in the Center of the West Wednesday for the Science Kids Migration Festival. Cody fifth graders explored in the Draper Natural History Museum with the help of biologists from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Draper Science staff, the Center of the West Education Department, and even Cody High School students.

    A group of fifth graders from Eastside Elementary in Cody gathered at the Draper Museum in the Center of the West Wednesday for the Science Kids Migration Festival. Cody fifth graders explored in the Draper Natural History Museum with the help of biologists from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Draper Science staff, the Center of the West Education Department, and even Cody High School students.

  • Fire crews battling large structure fire on South Frontage Road

    Fire crews battling large structure fire on South Frontage Road

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-10-26 04:38:25 GMT

    Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue.

    Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cold, wet winter ahead for Montana

    Cold, wet winter ahead for Montana

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-10-25 23:22:00 GMT
    The Farmer's Almanac might have said a warmer, drier winter but meteorologists say that might not be the case. Weather expert's like KULR-8's Meteorologists Tracy Smith and Melissa Scavelli are warning that this winter may be one for the record books. From November through January we all need to be prepared for wet, heavy snow for most of our state. La Nina is a weather phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean typically around North America's winter season. It develops when str...
    The Farmer's Almanac might have said a warmer, drier winter but meteorologists say that might not be the case. Weather expert's like KULR-8's Meteorologists Tracy Smith and Melissa Scavelli are warning that this winter may be one for the record books. From November through January we all need to be prepared for wet, heavy snow for most of our state. La Nina is a weather phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean typically around North America's winter season. It develops when str...

  • Fire crews battling large structure fire on South Frontage Road

    Fire crews battling large structure fire on South Frontage Road

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-10-26 04:38:25 GMT

    Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue.

    Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue.

  • 12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    12-year-old Montana girl dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

    A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.
    A 12-year-old Montana girl died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle crash west of Livingston.

  • Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Update: Deadly crash closes portion of I-90 near Missoula

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:06:09 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.

  • Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:40:18 GMT

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

  • Second Griz football player a person of interest in WSU assault

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:04:49 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

    ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.

  • Billings man decorates spooky yard to raise awareness for veteran suicide

    Billings man decorates spooky yard to raise awareness for veteran suicide

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-10-25 13:30:25 GMT

    Each and every year Joe Pearson spends thousands of dollars to construct a scary graveyard in his front yard - complete with zombies, skeletons, monsters and ghouls. But the reason he does it, isn't just for the scare.

    Each and every year Joe Pearson spends thousands of dollars to construct a scary graveyard in his front yard - complete with zombies, skeletons, monsters and ghouls. But the reason he does it, isn't just for the scare.

  • Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art

    Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:26:23 GMT

    Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.

    Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.