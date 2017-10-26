Kids explore questions about migration during the Science Kids Migration Festival

A group of fifth graders from Eastside Elementary in Cody gathered at the Draper Museum in the Center of the West Wednesday for the Science Kids Migration Festival. Cody fifth graders explored in the Draper Natural History Museum with the help of biologists from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Draper Science staff, the Center of the West Education Department, and even Cody High School students.
Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. One organization in Billings is shedding light on the issue in hopes of changing lives.
A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately. Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...
Rates for suicide, depression and overall mental health in the Rocky Mountain States are some of the worst in the country. One in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness. That can be anything from schizophrenia to severe depression.
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.
A year after a huge mud spill killed fish below the Willwood dam near Cody, another sediment release is muddying the Shoshone River now. But, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says this year’s sediment release is being monitored and several groups are working together to prevent damage to the Shoshone River. The spill in October 2016 turned the Shoshone River water chocolate brown. Dead fish were found on the river banks.
An actress and certified EMT brings a prescription drug program to Red Lodge High School.
Last weekend, Philadelphian Justin Hanley looked outside and saw a puppy tied up to the rail by his front steps. When he went outside to check on the dog, he found she'd been left with a plastic bag containing three slices of pizza, and a note bearing a heartbreaking message.
Fast-food chain Burger King is sending a unique message to its customers in an effort to combat bullying.
New metrics from Nielsen show through the first six weeks of the NFL season, total viewership of games is down 7.5 percent when compared to the first six weeks of 2016.
A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.
A year after a huge mud spill killed fish below the Willwood dam near Cody, another sediment release is muddying the Shoshone River now. But, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says this year’s sediment release is being monitored and several groups are working together to prevent damage to the Shoshone River. The spill in October 2016 turned the Shoshone River water chocolate brown. Dead fish were found on the river banks.
A 21-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to videoing girls in a park bathroom.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.
A Billings woman is arrested and charged after hitting a bicyclist on Midland Road Friday night.
Court documents identify the driver as Emily Enick, the bicyclist is identified as the father of her four children.
Each and every year Joe Pearson spends thousands of dollars to construct a scary graveyard in his front yard - complete with zombies, skeletons, monsters and ghouls. But the reason he does it, isn't just for the scare.
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.
