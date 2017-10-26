Kids explore questions about migration during the Science Kids M - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Kids explore questions about migration during the Science Kids Migration Festival

A group of fifth graders from Eastside Elementary in Cody gathered at the Draper Museum in the Center of the West Wednesday for the Science Kids Migration Festival.

Why do elk gather in herds, and head up into the mountains near Cody every year? Why don’t bison, Big Horn Sheep, deer, and pronghorn stay in one place, but choose to travel miles to different places in the winter, and summer? Why do some birds fly thousands, even tens of thousands of miles to ends of the earth? And why do even fish in the Buffalo Bill reservoir swim 60 miles upstream into Yellowstone to lay eggs?

These are the questions Cody fifth graders explored in the Draper Natural History Museum with the help of biologists from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Draper Science staff, the Center of the West Education department, and even Cody High School students.

Science Kids Cody Campus Director Gina Morrison said the students would study, “Migration of fish, migration of birds, migration of humans, the tools of migration, paths of migration.”

Cody High’s science teacher, Dean Olenik said he was glad to bring his students to help.

Olenik said, “My kids who have studied this a little bit become the teachers was an excellent opportunity for me. And, I think, whenever you become the teacher you didn’t know it before.”

The fifth graders learned about migration from the animal’s perspective, For instance, how does an eagle feel when a scientist measures its foot? How many miles does an elk have to walk from Cody, to Yellowstone, and back to get green grass?

And, how many obstacles, like irrigation canals, predator walleye, anglers, and bears, do young trout have to negotiate to survive?

The kids learned about the great outdoors, indoors at the Draper Natural History Museum, where a life sized map helped them see some of the migration paths.

Draper Founding Curator Dr. Charles Preston explained, “The Draper was designed for this sort of thing, to be a platform for this kind of education, and hands on education. This is fantastic. Great group of kids.”

The migration festival was underwritten by the Nature Conservancy’s Cody office. The Science Kids program started in Sheridan, Wyoming, before establishing a campus in Cody.

