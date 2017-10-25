Fire crews battling large structure fire on South Frontage Road

Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. One organization in Billings is shedding light on the issue in hopes of changing lives.
A year after a huge mud spill killed fish below the Willwood dam near Cody, another sediment release is muddying the Shoshone River now. But, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says this year’s sediment release is being monitored and several groups are working together to prevent damage to the Shoshone River. The spill in October 2016 turned the Shoshone River water chocolate brown. Dead fish were found on the river banks.
Each and every year Joe Pearson spends thousands of dollars to construct a scary graveyard in his front yard - complete with zombies, skeletons, monsters and ghouls. But the reason he does it, isn't just for the scare.
Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.
Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on I-90 westbound east of Missoula near Bonner.
A Billings woman is arrested and charged after hitting a bicyclist on Midland Road Friday night.
Court documents identify the driver as Emily Enick, the bicyclist is identified as the father of her four children.
A Frenchtown High School teacher's been charged with misdemeanor sexual assault for allegedly touching a student inappropriately. Court documents say the Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Child Abuse Hotline that they had information indicating a Frenchtown High School student had been sexually assaulted by Troy Bashor. The student was reportedly one of Bashor's student aids. She reported Bashor had been touchy with her and other female students and describe...
