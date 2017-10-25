Fire crews battling large structure fire on South Frontage Road - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Fire crews battling large structure fire on South Frontage Road

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Fire crews are battling gusty winds as they respond to reports of a structure fire on South Frontage Road, west of Sugar Avenue. The call for the fire came in about 7:30 p.m.

Our reporter on the scene says the building was fully engulfed in flames and has collapsed. The fire has spread to surrounding trees.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

