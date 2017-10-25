Cold, wet winter ahead for Montana

The Farmer's Almanac might have said a warmer, drier winter but meteorologists say that might not be the case.

Weather expert's like KULR-8's Meteorologists Tracy Smith and Melissa Scavelli are warning that this winter may be one for the record books.

From November through January we all need to be prepared for wet, heavy snow for most of our state.

La Nina is a weather phenomenon that occurs in the Pacific Ocean typically around North America's winter season.

It develops when stronger than average trade winds push the warmer surface waters near South America closer to Asia.

This allows the cooler waters from the depths of the ocean to rise to the surface.

That pushes the polar jet stream further north than average. With the jet stream further north it has a drastic effect on the United State's Winter Conditions.

The cooler air sticks further north and pulls artic air down towards the Pacific Northwest. Moisture gets brought in from the Pacific winds to give wetter conditions to the Pacific Northwest as well.

The Southern half of the United States sees drier, warmer conditions.

This La Nina that is developing isn't expected to be as strong as it could be so temperatures are expected to be slightly below average across Montana.

As for precipitation, we can expect around 30 to 40 percent more than an average year. That means we'll see another strong snow year.