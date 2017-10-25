Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art

By Associated Press

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.
  
The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall. Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is "teaching kids racism" because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor.


  Within hours of Ahmed's tweet Tuesday, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cereals and Pop Tarts said the artwork had been updated and will reach stores soon.
  
Kellogg apologized and said it's committed to diversity and didn't intend to offend anyone.


USA Today reported about the Corn Pops complaint earlier.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

