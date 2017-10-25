Kellogg redoing Corn Pops boxes after concern about art

A year after a huge mud spill killed fish below the Willwood dam near Cody, another sediment release is muddying the Shoshone River now. But, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says this year’s sediment release is being monitored and several groups are working together to prevent damage to the Shoshone River. The spill in October 2016 turned the Shoshone River water chocolate brown. Dead fish were found on the river banks.

A year after a huge mud spill killed fish below the Willwood dam near Cody, another sediment release is muddying the Shoshone River now. But, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says this year’s sediment release is being monitored and several groups are working together to prevent damage to the Shoshone River. The spill in October 2016 turned the Shoshone River water chocolate brown. Dead fish were found on the river banks.

Doctor Scott Bea says a fear of clowns is most likely due to the elusive nature of their appearance. Because clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity -- they can create uncertainty. He says it's similar to when children are terrified by mascots or characters with masks. Clowns used to be whimsical characters folks associated with the circus -- but over time -- depictions of clowns in movies and on television have associated them with more sinister things.