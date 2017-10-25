Taco Bell testing out new dessert - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Taco Bell testing out new dessert

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Taco bell is testing out a new dessert to add to its menu--a 'choco-la-dilla'.

The dessert is similar to a quesadilla... But instead of melted cheese, it has a kit-kat bar melted inside the tortilla.

The new dessert will only coat one dollar!

Taco Bell has already tested it at locations in the United Kingdom.

The word is, choco-la-dillas will soon be available at certain restaurants in Wisconsin. 

