Taco Bell testing out new dessert

Taco bell is testing out a new dessert to add to its menu--a 'choco-la-dilla'.

The dessert is similar to a quesadilla... But instead of melted cheese, it has a kit-kat bar melted inside the tortilla.

The new dessert will only coat one dollar!

Taco Bell has already tested it at locations in the United Kingdom.

The word is, choco-la-dillas will soon be available at certain restaurants in Wisconsin.