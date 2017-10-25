Candlelight vigil raises awareness to domestic violence

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. One organization in Billings is shedding light on the issue in hopes of changing lives.
A year after a huge mud spill killed fish below the Willwood dam near Cody, another sediment release is muddying the Shoshone River now. But, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality says this year’s sediment release is being monitored and several groups are working together to prevent damage to the Shoshone River. The spill in October 2016 turned the Shoshone River water chocolate brown. Dead fish were found on the river banks.
You won't just see elections for the next Mayor of Billings on the ballot this year. Mill levies are up for voters to decide on as well.
An actress and certified EMT brings a prescription drug program to Red Lodge High School.
Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.
Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.
A Billings woman is arrested and charged after hitting a bicyclist on Midland Road Friday night.
Court documents identify the driver as Emily Enick, the bicyclist is identified as the father of her four children.
Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they are investigating an unattended death after they responded to a report of a deceased woman found in a dumpster of a business in the 2900 block of E. 27th Ave. Friday morning. Spokane Police Officers and Major Crimes Unit (MCU) Detectives responded to the scene for the investigation around 9:30 a.m.
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Louisiana college student's apology to police has gone viral on social media, and has been shared thousands of times. Now she says she's trying to use the embarrassing moment to help others. Celina Dally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, went to a wine tasting event at McNeese State University recently and got a little too carried away with the vino.
