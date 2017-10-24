Public Safety Mill Levy to expand court system due to increase in crime

You won't just see elections for the next Mayor of Billings on the ballot this year. Mill levies are up for voters to decide on as well.
An actress and certified EMT brings a prescription drug program to Red Lodge High School.
A Billings woman is arrested and charged after hitting a bicyclist on Midland Road Friday night.
Court documents identify the driver as Emily Enick, the bicyclist is identified as the father of her four children.
A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between 650 and 800 acres with 0% containment.
Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.
Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.
Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
Billings police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of N. 19th street.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Louisiana college student's apology to police has gone viral on social media, and has been shared thousands of times. Now she says she's trying to use the embarrassing moment to help others. Celina Dally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, went to a wine tasting event at McNeese State University recently and got a little too carried away with the vino.
Billings police are looking for a man they say broke into a home early Saturday morning and stabbed two people inside.
