Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/23

Number 8: Billings Central's Cindy Gray gets the block at the net from about 10 feet back of the kill versus Senior in the Rams loss to the Lady Broncs.

Number 7: Montana State sophomore kicker Gabe Peppenger drills the 27 yard field goal as time expired to give the Cats a win over Northern Colorado on the road.

Number 6: West High's football team was down 30-0 in the second quarter to CMR, but rallied back to win 35-32.

Number 5: Senior's Gabe Sulser takes the direct snap on fourth and one down the sideline for a 40 yard touchdown for his first of three scores versus Capital.

Number 4: 1. West's Melissa Unsworth makes a long free kick in the Bears playoff win versus CMR. 2. Skyview's Ethan Johnson puts the ball in the net off the corner kick in the Falcons playoff win versus Great Falls. 3. Billings Central's Zoie Althoff gets the header off the corner kick in the Rams playoff win over Columbia Falls.

Number 3: Great Falls native Jesse Kruse scores a 90 to take saddle bronc on the final night of The Nile Rodeo.

Number 2: 1. Laurel's Levi Taylor wins his first ever cross country title. 2. CMR's Cooper West sets a new Class AA record with his cross country title. 3. Bigfork's Bryn Morley wins her third straight cross country title.

Number 1: West's Andrew Townsend gets the penalty kick to go in the seventh round to send West to state over crosstown rival Skyview.

