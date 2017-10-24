Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/23

Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!
WATERTOWN - A Watertown mom is going viral for a video she posted after she purchased a “Feisty Pet” toy for her kids, thinking it would be a fun surprise.
WATERTOWN - A Watertown mom is going viral for a video she posted after she purchased a “Feisty Pet” toy for her kids, thinking it would be a fun surprise.
Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.
Chris Byers looks back at Caldwell, Idaho's Chris Horn.
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN and ABC NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy is speaking at the Carroll College men’s basketball fundraiser banquet.
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN and ABC NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy is speaking at the Carroll College men’s basketball fundraiser banquet.
At one o'clock, every Monday for eight straight months, Little's Lanes in Great Falls stays loud and packed inside the bowling alley. Over 60 men and women apart of sixteen teams are dropping bowling balls and knocking down pins on all of the lanes.
At one o'clock, every Monday for eight straight months, Little's Lanes in Great Falls stays loud and packed inside the bowling alley. Over 60 men and women apart of sixteen teams are dropping bowling balls and knocking down pins on all of the lanes.
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!
The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field...
The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field...
The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.
The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.
It's now back to game week for the Montana Grizzlies as they finish their bye week, and get ready for their biggest road test of the year - a game in Ogden against the ranked Weber State Wildcats.
It's now back to game week for the Montana Grizzlies as they finish their bye week, and get ready for their biggest road test of the year - a game in Ogden against the ranked Weber State Wildcats.
Montana State made a furious second-half comeback that eventually led to the Bobcats converting on a 27-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Northern Colorado, 27-24, at Nottingham Field on Saturday.
Montana State made a furious second-half comeback that eventually led to the Bobcats converting on a 27-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Northern Colorado, 27-24, at Nottingham Field on Saturday.
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about his talented freshmen wide receivers, the depth of the Pac-12 in football, and his favorite cities to visit in the conference. Coach Leach also answers a very important Fan Question of the Week: in a real world fight between vikings and pirates, who would win, and why? Also, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review discusses the win over Colorado, what Khalil Tate brings to the table for Arizona, and Luke Falk breaking th...
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about his talented freshmen wide receivers, the depth of the Pac-12 in football, and his favorite cities to visit in the conference. Coach Leach also answers a very important Fan Question of the Week: in a real world fight between vikings and pirates, who would win, and why? Also, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review discusses the win over Colorado, what Khalil Tate brings to the table for Arizona, and Luke Falk breaking th...
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!
The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field...
The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field...
The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.
The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.
Montana State made a furious second-half comeback that eventually led to the Bobcats converting on a 27-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Northern Colorado, 27-24, at Nottingham Field on Saturday.
Montana State made a furious second-half comeback that eventually led to the Bobcats converting on a 27-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Northern Colorado, 27-24, at Nottingham Field on Saturday.
Rocky Mountain compiled just 192 yards of total offense in the game.
Rocky Mountain compiled just 192 yards of total offense in the game.