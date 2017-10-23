Man pleads guilty to videoing girls in Wyoming restroom

Steam phase eruption of Castle Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mila Zinkova

Scientists say there could be clues to Yellowstone’s next supervolcano eruption, decades before it erupts. But, they emphasize there is no indication now the volcano will erupt anytime soon, if at all. Yellowstone National Park holds the earth’s largest concentration of thermal features. They are all part of one of the world’s largest active volcanos. The Supervolcano erupted three times in this area in the last two million years. One of those erupti...