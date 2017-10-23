Students Watch Prescription Drug Program - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Students Watch Prescription Drug Program

RED LODGE, Mont. -

Prescription drugs are a big problem across the United States. However, one actress is hoping to change that. Dawn Ann Ritter, along with the director of the movie "Behind the Orange Curtain" showed the movie to students from multiple schools today, in Red Lodge. The event also brought food and music for the students to enjoy. But, it was the message that advocates wanted to get through to the kids.

"Behind the Orange Curtain" came about after Brent Huff, the film's director, was contacted by the owner of a performing arts studio in California. Huff said the woman told him, that her daughter's classmate overdosed. Huff said the woman wanted him to meet the parents of all of the students who had overdosed in the last year. "We are in a conference room with 12 parents, and they all tragically told me how they had lost their children in the past year." Huff said he had no clue prescription drugs were such a problem. But, as a parent, he saw what those parents were going through, "You can lose your job, things can get worse. You can lose your marriage, things can get worse. You can lose your home, things can get worse. You lose your child? Things don't get worse." Huff said it took two years to complete the film.

Actress Dawn Ann Ritter moved to Montana three years ago. She said she got talked into becoming a certified EMT. Ritter explained her first run was a drug overdose, "It was a coming to Jesus moment for me, where I didn't know if I could do this, but yet I thought, oh my gosh, I need to do this." Ritter realized she wanted to do more than just having a person go to a school and talk to students about not doing drugs.

After the overdose she witnessed, Ritter then went to the premiere of "Behind the Orange Curtain." Ritter explained, "I was so moved within 30 seconds of watching the movie."  She told KULR-8, that is when she decided to bring the movie to Montana, as well as fly the director to share his experience. Ritter said experts in the field would be on the panel to answer questions that students may have. Ritter stated, "If we could do this event every year, and really make it about music and the message and push it in a little deeper with the kids, maybe next time they get offered something, or they're at a party with a big bowl of drugs, maybe they'll think twice."

Huff talked about taking the film to several states. He's taken it to high schools, churches and community centers. Huff stated the film affects parents a lot, "They will drive home after the screening with their kids and the kids will then come clean. Either they say 'I've been experimenting with prescription drugs' or they know somebody who has." Huff says the film starts the conversation between parents and their kids.

Huff said he hopes the students at Red Lodge today know that they are not alone, even if they feel like they are. He also said, kids should watch who they hang out with, "You show me your friends, I show you your future." He also thinks parents should get their kids involved in after-school activities.

The Roman Theater will show the film for free on Oct. 24, 25, and 26 at 5:00 p.m.

