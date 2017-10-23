Students Watch Prescription Drug Program

An actress and certified EMT brings a prescription drug program to Red Lodge High School.
A Billings woman is arrested and charged after hitting a bicyclist on Midland Road Friday night.
Court documents identify the driver as Emily Enick, the bicyclist is identified as the father of her four children.
A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between 650 and 800 acres with 0% containment.
Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.
Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.
The draft legislation will enhance forest management to more effectively mitigate the severity of catastrophic wildfires. The bill will also provide increased protections for wildlife habitat threatened by wildfires.
Last weekend, Philadelphian Justin Hanley looked outside and saw a puppy tied up to the rail by his front steps. When he went outside to check on the dog, he found she'd been left with a plastic bag containing three slices of pizza, and a note bearing a heartbreaking message.
Fast-food chain Burger King is sending a unique message to its customers in an effort to combat bullying.
New metrics from Nielsen show through the first six weeks of the NFL season, total viewership of games is down 7.5 percent when compared to the first six weeks of 2016.
A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
US Army will conduct a court-martial hearing in the desertion case of Bowe Bergdahl, who's expected to enter a plea.
Authorities say some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history have killed 21 people.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between 650 and 800 acres with 0% containment.
Police in Pullman, Washington have confirmed a University of Montana football player was arrested for severely beating a Washington State University Student. Justin Strong was arrested over the weekend, but released today, without having to post bail. The student Strong is accused of beating is at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with a skull fracture.
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Louisiana college student's apology to police has gone viral on social media, and has been shared thousands of times. Now she says she's trying to use the embarrassing moment to help others. Celina Dally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, went to a wine tasting event at McNeese State University recently and got a little too carried away with the vino.
Billings police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of N. 19th street.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
