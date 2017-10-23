Billings mother charged after hitting father of four with car - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings mother charged after hitting father of four with car

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A Billings woman is arrested and charged after hitting a bicyclist on Midland Road Friday night.

Court documents identify the driver as Emily Enick, the bicyclist is identified as the father of her four children.

According to charging documents the children were in the car with Enick Friday night... One child telling police officers, "Mommy ran into daddy while he was riding his bike."

The act happened around 9:19 p.m. Friday on Midland Road.

The bicyclist told police he and Enick had a fight earlier that night and he left afterward. 

The bicyclist told police that Enick followed him and at one point he had to use other cars to shield his bike from Enick.

The affidavit says that an officer observed Enick hit the rider and saw the bike go under the car.

Enick told police she was following the bicyclist, but only hit him when he slowed down.

