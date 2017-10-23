Proposed Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2017 to go be - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Proposed Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2017 to go before EPW Committee

Posted: Updated:
File Photo File Photo
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The following is a statement from the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. 

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), joined with Sens. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), John Thune (R-SD), and Steve Daines (R-MT) to release a staff draft of the Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2017.

The draft legislation will enhance forest management to more effectively mitigate the severity of catastrophic wildfires. The bill will also provide increased protections for wildlife habitat threatened by wildfires.

“In Wyoming, and across the West, catastrophic fires have destroyed people’s homes, devastated wildlife, and claimed lives, ” said Barrasso. “State and local forest managers need the flexibility to remove trees and dead wood that fuel these terrible fires. Our bill will provide commonsense tools and cut unnecessary red tape. We must act quickly to address the risk these fires pose to both people and wildlife.”

"I’m thrilled to see continued progress with this important legislation. Wildfire continues to decimate Western communities, ruining sources of drinking water, destroying property, and even claiming lives,” Hatch said. “I believe this proposal will strengthen the Forest Service’s ability to engage in wildfire prevention, which carries the added benefit of improving wildlife habitat. It is imperative that we to return to a more balanced approach to forest management, not just fire management. I am confident that this bill will help foster safer, healthier forests in Utah and across the West for years to come.”

“After nearly a quarter century of very-limited-to-hands-off forest management, federal forest fire suppression costs have continued to grow,” said Thune. “We must take immediate steps to improve the health of our nation’s forestland and be more aggressive and proactive in forest management. I believe this legislation offers several common-sense solutions that would help solve our problem of declining forest health by allowing land management professionals to use more 21st Century land management techniques. Efficient and effective land management makes forests more resilient and better able to withstand fire, pests, and diseases. This bill, which includes provisions I’ve previously introduced that would greatly expand categorical exclusions and measures to reduce litigation risk, is an important step in the right direction.”

“We have had one of the most devastating fire seasons this year across the West and in Montana,” said Daines. “We need forest management reform now to reduce the severity and intensity of wildfires and create more good-paying jobs.”

Specifically, the Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2017 will:

  • Statutorily reverse the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's Cottonwood decisions by codifying the position taken by the Obama administration that federal agencies are not required to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at a programmatic level when new critical habitat is designated or a new species is listed;
  • Direct the Department of Interior (DOI) to create a categorical exclusion (CE) for certain sage-grouse and mule deer habitat vegetation projects that address areas affected by the encroachment of invasive pinyon and juniper trees;
  • Direct the Department of Agriculture to create a CE for immediate action in critical response situations due to disease and insect infestations, threats to watersheds, and other high-risk areas;
  • Call for streamlined environmental review for ecosystem restoration projects by requiring the U.S. Forest Service to consider only two alternatives during the planning process: an "action" alternative, and a "no action" alternative;
  • Establish or modify CEs for wildlife habitat improvement, forest thinning, and insect and disease infestation; and
  • Establish a five-year pilot arbitration process to allow alternative dispute resolution for forest activities that will result in binding decisions not subject to judicial review.

To view full text of the draft legislation, click here.

Background Information:

On September 27, 2017, the EPW committee held a hearing on “Forest Management to Mitigate Wildfires: Legislative Solutions.” The hearing examined three pieces of legislation: S. 605, the Litigation Relief for Forest Management Projects Act; S.1417, the Sage-Grouse and Mule Deer Habitat Conservation and Restoration Act of 201; and S.1731, the Forest Management Improvement Act of 2017.

On October 25, 2017, the EPW Committee is scheduled to hold a legislative hearing on the Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2017.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • MHP: two-vehicle accident on US93 near Skalkaho Creek Bridge

    MHP: two-vehicle accident on US93 near Skalkaho Creek Bridge

    Monday, October 23 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-10-23 17:59:33 GMT

    MHP has confirmed a two-vehicle accident that happened on US93 near Skalkaho Creek Bridge just after 7 a.m. this morning. 

    MHP has confirmed a two-vehicle accident that happened on US93 near Skalkaho Creek Bridge just after 7 a.m. this morning. 

  • Lawyer of murder suspect argues for client's access to law library

    Lawyer of murder suspect argues for client's access to law library

    Monday, October 23 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-10-23 17:54:29 GMT

    The defense for Tiffanie Pierce has responded to the state's request to deny Pierce access to the law library. Pierce, along with August Standingrock, is facing charges for the double murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.  

    The defense for Tiffanie Pierce has responded to the state's request to deny Pierce access to the law library. Pierce, along with August Standingrock, is facing charges for the double murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.  

  • Booking photo released in Dawson County homicide investigation

    Booking photo released in Dawson County homicide investigation

    Monday, October 23 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-10-23 17:16:50 GMT

    Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.

    Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.

    Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.

    Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver suffers injuries after rollover crash

    Driver suffers injuries after rollover crash

    Monday, October 23 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-10-23 05:04:39 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

    Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

  • One person injured in Billings shooting

    One person injured in Billings shooting

    Monday, October 23 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-10-23 14:41:04 GMT

    Billings police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of N. 19th street. 

    Billings police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of N. 19th street. 

  • College student who assaulted an officer apologizes with 'Sorry I tried to bite you' cake

    College student who assaulted an officer apologizes with 'Sorry I tried to bite you' cake

    Friday, October 20 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-10-20 23:32:41 GMT

    LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Louisiana college student's apology to police has gone viral on social media, and has been shared thousands of times. Now she says she's trying to use the embarrassing moment to help others. Celina Dally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, went to a wine tasting event at McNeese State University recently and got a little too carried away with the vino.

    LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Louisiana college student's apology to police has gone viral on social media, and has been shared thousands of times. Now she says she's trying to use the embarrassing moment to help others. Celina Dally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, went to a wine tasting event at McNeese State University recently and got a little too carried away with the vino.

  • Lazy R fire in Musselshell County prompts evacuations

    Lazy R fire in Musselshell County prompts evacuations

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-10-23 15:34:52 GMT

    A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between  650 and 800 acres with 0% containment. 

    A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between  650 and 800 acres with 0% containment. 

  • Stabbing suspect on the loose in Billings

    Stabbing suspect on the loose in Billings

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-10-21 14:57:12 GMT

    Billings police are looking for a man they say broke into a home early Saturday morning and stabbed two people inside. 

    Billings police are looking for a man they say broke into a home early Saturday morning and stabbed two people inside. 

  • Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:40:18 GMT

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

  • Two dead in Carter County after apparent murder-suicide

    Two dead in Carter County after apparent murder-suicide

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-10-20 16:47:38 GMT

    Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide. 

    Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide. 

  • Car collision shears off power pole

    Car collision shears off power pole

    Saturday, October 21 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-10-22 00:11:54 GMT

    A two-vehicle car collision takes down a power pole which caused a temporary power outage throughout the area.

    A two-vehicle car collision takes down a power pole which caused a temporary power outage throughout the area.