Proposed Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2017 to go before EPW Committee

Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.
Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.
The draft legislation will enhance forest management to more effectively mitigate the severity of catastrophic wildfires. The bill will also provide increased protections for wildlife habitat threatened by wildfires.
A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between 650 and 800 acres with 0% containment.
Billings police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of N. 19th street.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
MHP has confirmed a two-vehicle accident that happened on US93 near Skalkaho Creek Bridge just after 7 a.m. this morning.
The defense for Tiffanie Pierce has responded to the state's request to deny Pierce access to the law library. Pierce, along with August Standingrock, is facing charges for the double murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.
Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.
The draft legislation will enhance forest management to more effectively mitigate the severity of catastrophic wildfires. The bill will also provide increased protections for wildlife habitat threatened by wildfires.
A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between 650 and 800 acres with 0% containment.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Billings police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of N. 19th street.
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Louisiana college student's apology to police has gone viral on social media, and has been shared thousands of times. Now she says she's trying to use the embarrassing moment to help others. Celina Dally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, went to a wine tasting event at McNeese State University recently and got a little too carried away with the vino.
A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between 650 and 800 acres with 0% containment.
Billings police are looking for a man they say broke into a home early Saturday morning and stabbed two people inside.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
A two-vehicle car collision takes down a power pole which caused a temporary power outage throughout the area.
