Lazy R fire in Musselshell County prompts evacuations

View of the Lazy R fire from Johnny's Coal Road

A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup.

So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire.

According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between 650 and 800 acres with 0% containment.

Firefighters are working to build a line break using bulldozers. Fire crews on the scene are from Roundup, Bull Mountain, Hawk Creek and Dean Creek.

DES is requesting additional resources from DNRC and BLM.

People living along Smith road, Bear road, Lazy Way road, Smith Trail road, Smith Court road and Bobcat Lane Road are being evacuated.

The Red Cross has established a shelter in Roundup for those being asked to leave their homes.

The shelter is located at the Roundup Community Center, 300 7th St. W.

Strong winds spread flames about eight miles southeast of Roundup on Sunday night. The fire is estimated at 100 acres.

The American Red Cross of Montana has opened 19 wildfire shelters across the state since July, including in communities such as Hays, Eureka, Plains, Wolf Creek and Missoula. Red Cross has provided 188 overnight shelter stays and served nearly 2,000 meals and snacks to Montana families. More than 1.2 million acres have burned in Montana this wildfire season.

All evacuees are welcome at the shelter, and all Red Cross services are free.

For those in the area who have not yet received the order to evacuate, here is what you can do to prepare:

Download our free Wildfire app at http://www.redcross.org/prepare/mobile-apps.

Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.

Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit http://www.redcross.org/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies

Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking, and insurance records.

Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.

Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.

Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.

Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.

If an evacuation is imminent:

Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.

Turn on exterior lights.

Remove flammable items from decks and porches.

Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.

Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.

Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.

Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.

Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.

HOW TO DONATE

You can help people affected by disasters like wildfires, as well as countless other crises at home and around the world, by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for and provide shelter, food, and other emergency assistance in response to disasters. Go to redcross.org/montana or call 1-800-272-6668 Contributions may also be sent to American Red Cross of Montana. 1300 28th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405

VOLUNTEER. Train as a Red Cross volunteer to be ready to help during a major disaster right here in Montana. Go to redcross.org/montana and click on “Volunteer” to start your application.