One person injured in Billings shooting

UPDATE - This story has been updated to reflect the shooting occurred on North 19th Street.

Billings police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of N. 19th Street.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. Monday.

A 35-year-old male victim was located after police arrived and transported to St. Vincents for a gunshot wound to the back.

Police say that they are still working through statements given by the victim and that they do not have a clear description of the suspect at this time.