Driver suffers injuries after rollover crash

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Authorities said a male in his early 20's was falling asleep on Molt Road near Mile Marker 5 in Billings. The driver over-corrected and caused him to swerve off the road. The male crashed into a ditch and his vehicle rolled multiple times. MHP said it was a 60-foot drop and the male was not wearing a seat belt, which caused him to eject from the vehicle when he crashed.

The driver was transported to the hospital with possible broken bones. Authorities said there is no indication that he had been drinking.

