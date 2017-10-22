Ghost Hunter on Tours and Haunted Places - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Ghost Hunter on Tours and Haunted Places

Karen Stevens, a ghost hunter, who is also an author says she became fascinated with ghosts when she was a young girl. She grew up in Minneapolis. In the home her family lived in, she said there were ghosts. One story she told KULR-8, was the day the basement doorknob started turning back and forth. That's when, she said, her father grabbed the knob and pulled the door open, but nothing was there. "Even he could not explain that." Fast forward years later, and Stevens is now a ghost hunter, who also writes about encounters.

The ghost tours began 22 years ago. Stevens said the tours are something fun to do around Halloween. While Sunday night was the last night for the tours, they are held by the Dude Rancher Lodge. Stevens said there are a lot of ghost stories around buildings in downtown Billings. Stevens also said, the tour is mostly for entertainment, but also for education.

As for what is haunted at the Dude Rancher Lodge, Stevens said the original owner of the hotel, who died years ago, has been seen by guests and employees. Her name was Annabelle and as Stevens told KULR-8, weird things happen at the lodge, not just on regular days, but also during tours. "We were doing three tours one night. The 7 o'clock tour was fine, we went up to room 226, which is probably the most haunted room. We got into the door just fine. The 8 o'clock tour, we couldn't get into the door no matter what we tried." Stevens said an employee had to go through an adjoining room to get inside room 226. Stevens said the deadbolt had been put in place from inside an empty room. Stevens said there was no explaining this incident, "We decided we would knock and ask politely if Annabelle would give us permission to enter. And since then we've had no trouble getting into that room." Stevens explained that she doesn't believe there is anything harmful in the Dude Rancher Lodge.

So, which site might be the most haunted? Stevens said The Western Heritage Center is definitely one of the most haunted places in the state of Montana.

