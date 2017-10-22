Early Goal Enough for Battlin’ Bears Women to Defeat EOU

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team used a goal just over 90 seconds into the game to pick up a 1-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.

Lauryn Gamache played a corner into the penalty area where it used the wind to find its way into the goal and give Rocky (11-3, 7-2 CCC) an early lead. The ball hit off an Eastern Oregon (8-3-2, 7-1-1 CCC) defender on the way in.

The game was played fairly even all day and neither team had many quality chances the rest of the game. Rocky attempted 10 shots in the win, but only had three in the second half. They out four of those attempts on goal.

Eastern Oregon would take 13 shots in the game, but the Mountaineers could only manage three on goal and just one of their six shots in the second half. Rocky would have a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.

Gamache took three of the shots by Rocky and had two on goal. Mikale Miller and Alyssa Schneider had the team’s other two shots on goal.

Maia Wetzel secured her ninth win and fourth shutout of the season in net with three saves.

Sunday’s win puts Rocky into second-place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings with 21 points. The Battlin’ Bears trail EOU by one point with two games to play. The first of those two remaining games is scheduled for Friday at Evergreen State College at 1 p.m. MT.