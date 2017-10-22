Rocky Men's Soccer Celebrates Seniors with 10th Straight Win

BILLINGS, Mont. – The seventh-ranked Rocky Mountain College men’s soccer team closed out its home slate of games with a 3-0 win over Eastern Oregon on Sunday afternoon at Wendy’s Field.

After honoring its senior class before the game, it was a Rocky (14-1, 10-1 CCC) senior that opened the scoring. Matthew Thomas got his head on a free kick played in by Marco Kummerle and redirected back across the goal and in for his fifth goal of the season in just the third minute of the game.

Eastern Oregon (7-7-1, 4-6-1) kept the kept the Rocky offense off the board the remainder of the first half, but the Battlin’ Bears extended the lead to 2-0 in the 57th minute as Milo Downey rebounded a shot from San Davidson and scored his first career goal.

Davidson would get his fourth goal of the year in the 78th minute to push the Rocky advantage to 3-0. Alexander Taylor played a cross into the box for Davidson to redirect past the keeper.

The Battlin’ Bears took 19 shots in the game with nine of them on goal. They limited Eastern Oregon to seven shots and only one after halftime.

Thomas, Davidson and Chasen Lashure led Rocky with two shots on goal apiece.

Cole Catlin earned the win in goal with three first half saves. His sixth shutout of the season and 17th of his career comes in his 37th career victory.

Rocky has now won a school-record 10 straight games and they sit atop the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings with 30 points. They control their own destiny with two games remaining as they look for a third straight CCC regular season title.

The first of those final two regular season games comes on Friday at 3:30 p.m. MT when they face Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.