Last Second Field Goal Lifts Cats to Win Over Northern Colorado

Montana State made a furious second-half comeback that eventually led to the Bobcats converting on a 27-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Northern Colorado, 27-24, at Nottingham Field on Saturday.
Rocky Mountain compiled just 192 yards of total offense in the game.
Check out your high school football from week 9, as well as playoff soccer in Class AA!
If you go just about anywhere in Great Falls, you probably expect to hear English. But at the University of Providence men's soccer practice, it's a different story.
The first quarter seemed to come easy for the No. 8 Eastern Washington University football team. But the last three were excruciating.
Montana State made a furious second-half comeback that eventually led to the Bobcats converting on a 27-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Northern Colorado, 27-24, at Nottingham Field on Saturday.
Rocky Mountain compiled just 192 yards of total offense in the game.
Check out your high school football from week 9, as well as playoff soccer in Class AA!
After a 31-19 home triumph versus Montana State, the Eagles are now 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings just ahead of Northern Arizona at 3-0.
Whitworth University returns home to take on its oldest football rival on Saturday when the Pirates host the University of Puget Sound in the Pine Bowl at 1:05 pm. The game televised regionally on SWX and will be heard live in Spokane on KSBN 1230am and on the world wide web at KSBN.net. The radio broadcast will begin at 12:45 pm.
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.
