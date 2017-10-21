Rocky Mountain Offense Struggles in Loss to Carroll

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Rocky Mountain College football team never got going on offense in a 16-3 loss to Carroll College on Saturday afternoon at Herb Klindt Field.

Rocky Mountain (4-4, 4-3 Frontier) compiled just 192 yards of total offense in the game. The Frontier Conference leader in rushing entering the day, the Battlin’ Bears gained only 54 yards on the ground and an average of 1.7 yards per attempt.

Although they were struggling to move the ball, Rocky was able to keep the game within two scores behind a defensive effort that held Carroll (2-5, 2-5 Frontier) to only 260 yards of offense. The visitors gained just 90 yards through the air, but grounded out the win with 167 yards rushing and possessing the ball for over 10 minutes in the fourth quarter.

The game changed in the second quarter when a Rocky punt was blocked and Carroll took over just 13 yards from the end zone. The Saints scored six plays later to take a 13-3 lead.

Drew Korf – making his second career start – struggled in the windy conditions to throw for 130 yards on 11 of 30 passing. He missed on nine consecutive attempts at one point in the first half before hitting Taylor Schwartz for 33 yards on the final play of the half.

Rocky’s running game never got started as the duo of Sam Sparks and Mason Melby ran for only 54 yards on 18 carries. Schwartz finished with three catches for 44 yards and Max Gray had three grabs for 26 yards.

Dallas Mack anchored the defensive effort with nine tackles – six solo – and three tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup. Chase Bertelsen also had nine tackles while Keenan Fagan made seven stops.

Rocky’s three points came from the foot of Griff Amies on a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter. Amies has now made four consecutive field goal attempts and nine of his last 10 after opening the year with two straight misses.

The loss drops the Battlin’ Bears into a tie for third in the Frontier Conference. They will visit Montana Tech next Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. in Butte.