Stabbing suspect on the loose in Billings

Billings police are looking for a man they say broke into a home early Saturday morning and stabbed two people inside.
A Dawson County man is now jailed and charged in the death of his 80-year-old father.
A Carbon County Judge has sentenced Robert LeCou to three 100 year sentences for the murders of his wife, Karen Hill-LeCou, his wife's sister, Sharon Hill-Lamb, and Sharon's husband Lloyd.
Two companies have revised their health insurance rates for the Montana marketplace after the president ended subsidies for low- to moderate-income policy holders under the Affordable Care Act.
Governor Steve Bullock today announcement Montana’s unemployment rate once again held steady, remaining at 3.9% in September. The unemployment rate has held at 3.9% since May.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Last weekend, Philadelphian Justin Hanley looked outside and saw a puppy tied up to the rail by his front steps. When he went outside to check on the dog, he found she'd been left with a plastic bag containing three slices of pizza, and a note bearing a heartbreaking message.
Fast-food chain Burger King is sending a unique message to its customers in an effort to combat bullying.
