Stabbing suspect on the loose in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings police are looking for a man they say broke into a home early Saturday morning and stabbed two people inside.

According to Sgt. Shane Shelden, the stabbing occurred just before 4:00 am at home on the 500 block of Avenue B.

Shelden says that an unknown male entered the residence through an open door, demanded property, and then attacked the two men with a knife. 

Shelden says the two men fought back before the suspect left on foot.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

During the altercation, one of the victims suffered several stab wounds. The second victim suffered only minor injuries.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Sgt. Shelden says both men are in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect only as a male wearing dark clothing.

