Friday Night Blitz Highlights and Scores 10/20

Check out your high school football from week 9, as well as playoff soccer in Class AA!
If you go just about anywhere in Great Falls, you probably expect to hear English. But at the University of Providence men's soccer practice, it's a different story.
Check out this week's top plays as we approach the end of the football regular season!
Check out your high school football from week 9, as well as playoff soccer in Class AA!
After a 31-19 home triumph versus Montana State, the Eagles are now 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings just ahead of Northern Arizona at 3-0.
Whitworth University returns home to take on its oldest football rival on Saturday when the Pirates host the University of Puget Sound in the Pine Bowl at 1:05 pm. The game televised regionally on SWX and will be heard live in Spokane on KSBN 1230am and on the world wide web at KSBN.net. The radio broadcast will begin at 12:45 pm.
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.
Washington football coach Chris Petersen has been named to the watch list for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award and to the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Both are given annually to the nation's top college coach.
Petrino's contract is an amendment to his current deal and will run through June 30, 2022. His previous agreement was set to expire Dec. 30, 2020. Petrino will earn a one-year extension if he is not in breach of contract by July 1, 2018.
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.
Norvell Jr. redshirted for the Zags last season and will make his freshman debut in 2017-18.
Washington State is 6-1 for the first time since 2003 and enters the week ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top-25.
