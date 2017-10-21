Friday Night Blitz Highlights and Scores 10/20 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Friday Night Blitz Highlights and Scores 10/20

Anaconda 26, Thompson Falls 14
  
Arlee 44, Plains 36
  
Bigfork 41, Deer Lodge 0
  
Billings Central 9, Laurel 0
  
Billings Senior 28, Helena Capital 0
  
Bozeman 30, Great Falls 0
  
Butte Central 30, Corvallis 12
  
Colstrip 33, Baker 8
  
Columbia Falls 50, Polson 6
  
Fairfield 13, Shelby 10
  
Hamilton 32, Dillon 28
  
Hardin 58, Belgrade 21
  
Helena 40, Missoula Sentinel 17
  
Huntley Project 45, Roundup 6
  
Kalispell Flathead 56, Missoula Hellgate 15
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 12, Glendive 9
  
Libby 18, Whitefish 0
  
Malta 55, Glasgow 14
  
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 55, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 14
  
Miles City 57, Havre 13
  
Missoula Big Sky 43, Kalispell Glacier 41
  
Missoula Loyola 28, Florence 8
  
Mon-Dak 76, Jordan 26
  
Savage 70, Bainville 25
  
Sheridan def. St. Regis, forfeit
  
Townsend 35, Three Forks 13
  
West Yellowstone 62, Lima 19
  
White Sulphur Springs 52, Valley Christian 0
  
Whitehall 19, Manhattan 14
  
Wolf Point def. Poplar, forfeit

    Saturday, October 21 2017 12:41 AM EDT

    Check out your high school football from week 9, as well as playoff soccer in Class AA!

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:40 PM EDT

    If you go just about anywhere in Great Falls, you probably expect to hear English. But at the University of Providence men's soccer practice, it's a different story. 

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:38 PM EDT
    American’s Head Coach Jeff Heimel to Take Over Argo Hockey GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The University of Providence’s plans for its newly announced men’s ice hockey team are moving fast. Less than a week after announcing the addition of the varsity program for the 2018-19 academic year, Argo athletics has hired Great Falls Americans Head Coach Jeff Heimel to be the first men’s ice hockey coach in the school’s history. Heimel will finish out the ...
