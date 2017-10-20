Your health: Creepy clowns and coulrophobia

Doctor Scott Bea says a fear of clowns is most likely due to the elusive nature of their appearance. Because clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity -- they can create uncertainty. He says it's similar to when children are terrified by mascots or characters with masks. Clowns used to be whimsical characters folks associated with the circus -- but over time -- depictions of clowns in movies and on television have associated them with more sinister things.

