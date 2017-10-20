Your health: Creepy clowns and coulrophobia - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Your health: Creepy clowns and coulrophobia

Posted: Updated:
By Cleveland Clinic News Service
Connect

Doctor Scott Bea says a fear of clowns is most likely due to the elusive nature of their appearance. Because clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity -- they can create uncertainty. He says it's similar to when children are terrified by mascots or characters with masks. Clowns used to be whimsical characters folks associated with the circus -- but over time -- depictions of clowns in movies and on television have associated them with more sinister things. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Your health: Creepy clowns and coulrophobia

    Your health: Creepy clowns and coulrophobia

    Friday, October 20 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-10-21 03:47:40 GMT
    Doctor Scott Bea says a fear of clowns is most likely due to the elusive nature of their appearance. Because clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity -- they can create uncertainty. He says it's similar to when children are terrified by mascots or characters with masks. Clowns used to be whimsical characters folks associated with the circus -- but over time -- depictions of clowns in movies and on television have associated them with more sinister things. 
    Doctor Scott Bea says a fear of clowns is most likely due to the elusive nature of their appearance. Because clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity -- they can create uncertainty. He says it's similar to when children are terrified by mascots or characters with masks. Clowns used to be whimsical characters folks associated with the circus -- but over time -- depictions of clowns in movies and on television have associated them with more sinister things. 

  • Dawson County man arrested and charged in father's homicide

    Dawson County man arrested and charged in father's homicide

    Friday, October 20 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-10-20 21:35:07 GMT

    A Dawson County man is now jailed and charged in the death of his 80-year-old father. 

    A Dawson County man is now jailed and charged in the death of his 80-year-old father. 

  • Robert LeCou sentenced to 100 years in Belfry homicides

    Robert LeCou sentenced to 100 years in Belfry homicides

    Friday, October 20 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-10-20 21:11:02 GMT
    Robert James LeCouRobert James LeCou

    A Carbon County Judge has sentenced Robert LeCou to three 100 year sentences for the murders of his wife, Karen Hill-LeCou, his wife's sister, Sharon Hill-Lamb, and Sharon's husband Lloyd. 

    A Carbon County Judge has sentenced Robert LeCou to three 100 year sentences for the murders of his wife, Karen Hill-LeCou, his wife's sister, Sharon Hill-Lamb, and Sharon's husband Lloyd. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Your health: Creepy clowns and coulrophobia

    Your health: Creepy clowns and coulrophobia

    Friday, October 20 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-10-21 03:47:40 GMT
    Doctor Scott Bea says a fear of clowns is most likely due to the elusive nature of their appearance. Because clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity -- they can create uncertainty. He says it's similar to when children are terrified by mascots or characters with masks. Clowns used to be whimsical characters folks associated with the circus -- but over time -- depictions of clowns in movies and on television have associated them with more sinister things. 
    Doctor Scott Bea says a fear of clowns is most likely due to the elusive nature of their appearance. Because clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity -- they can create uncertainty. He says it's similar to when children are terrified by mascots or characters with masks. Clowns used to be whimsical characters folks associated with the circus -- but over time -- depictions of clowns in movies and on television have associated them with more sinister things. 

  • Dawson County man arrested and charged in father's homicide

    Dawson County man arrested and charged in father's homicide

    Friday, October 20 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-10-20 21:35:07 GMT

    A Dawson County man is now jailed and charged in the death of his 80-year-old father. 

    A Dawson County man is now jailed and charged in the death of his 80-year-old father. 

  • Robert LeCou sentenced to 100 years in Belfry homicides

    Robert LeCou sentenced to 100 years in Belfry homicides

    Friday, October 20 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-10-20 21:11:02 GMT
    Robert James LeCouRobert James LeCou

    A Carbon County Judge has sentenced Robert LeCou to three 100 year sentences for the murders of his wife, Karen Hill-LeCou, his wife's sister, Sharon Hill-Lamb, and Sharon's husband Lloyd. 

    A Carbon County Judge has sentenced Robert LeCou to three 100 year sentences for the murders of his wife, Karen Hill-LeCou, his wife's sister, Sharon Hill-Lamb, and Sharon's husband Lloyd. 

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Your health: Creepy clowns and coulrophobia

    Your health: Creepy clowns and coulrophobia

    Friday, October 20 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-10-21 03:47:40 GMT
    Doctor Scott Bea says a fear of clowns is most likely due to the elusive nature of their appearance. Because clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity -- they can create uncertainty. He says it's similar to when children are terrified by mascots or characters with masks. Clowns used to be whimsical characters folks associated with the circus -- but over time -- depictions of clowns in movies and on television have associated them with more sinister things. 
    Doctor Scott Bea says a fear of clowns is most likely due to the elusive nature of their appearance. Because clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity -- they can create uncertainty. He says it's similar to when children are terrified by mascots or characters with masks. Clowns used to be whimsical characters folks associated with the circus -- but over time -- depictions of clowns in movies and on television have associated them with more sinister things. 

  • Puppy abandoned with heartbreaking note and bag of pizza: 'Please take me home'

    Puppy abandoned with heartbreaking note and bag of pizza: 'Please take me home'

    Friday, October 20 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-10-20 23:40:10 GMT

    Last weekend, Philadelphian Justin Hanley looked outside and saw a puppy tied up to the rail by his front steps. When he went outside to check on the dog, he found she'd been left with a plastic bag containing three slices of pizza, and a note bearing a heartbreaking message.

    Last weekend, Philadelphian Justin Hanley looked outside and saw a puppy tied up to the rail by his front steps. When he went outside to check on the dog, he found she'd been left with a plastic bag containing three slices of pizza, and a note bearing a heartbreaking message.

  • Burger King takes on bullying with powerful PSA

    Burger King takes on bullying with powerful PSA

    Friday, October 20 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-10-20 20:35:14 GMT

    Fast-food chain Burger King is sending a unique message to its customers in an effort to combat bullying.

    Fast-food chain Burger King is sending a unique message to its customers in an effort to combat bullying.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two dead in Carter County after apparent murder-suicide

    Two dead in Carter County after apparent murder-suicide

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-10-20 16:47:38 GMT

    Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide. 

    Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide. 

  • Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:40:18 GMT

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

  • Police used patrol rifles in officer-involved shooting

    Police used patrol rifles in officer-involved shooting

    Thursday, October 19 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-10-20 01:07:29 GMT

    Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.

    Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.

  • UPDATE: Missing Billings boy found safe

    UPDATE: Missing Billings boy found safe

    Friday, October 20 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-10-20 15:56:39 GMT

    Billings Police are asking for your help to find a missing boy. They say 10-year-old Kasey Bailey was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m.  He is five feet tall, 93 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and blue Nike shoes. He could be a on a gold and silver bike. If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Billings Police. 

    Billings Police are asking for your help to find a missing boy. They say 10-year-old Kasey Bailey was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m.  He is five feet tall, 93 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and blue Nike shoes. He could be a on a gold and silver bike. If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Billings Police. 

  • Dawson County man arrested and charged in father's homicide

    Dawson County man arrested and charged in father's homicide

    Friday, October 20 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-10-20 21:35:07 GMT

    A Dawson County man is now jailed and charged in the death of his 80-year-old father. 

    A Dawson County man is now jailed and charged in the death of his 80-year-old father. 

  • Puppy abandoned with heartbreaking note and bag of pizza: 'Please take me home'

    Puppy abandoned with heartbreaking note and bag of pizza: 'Please take me home'

    Friday, October 20 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-10-20 23:40:10 GMT

    Last weekend, Philadelphian Justin Hanley looked outside and saw a puppy tied up to the rail by his front steps. When he went outside to check on the dog, he found she'd been left with a plastic bag containing three slices of pizza, and a note bearing a heartbreaking message.

    Last weekend, Philadelphian Justin Hanley looked outside and saw a puppy tied up to the rail by his front steps. When he went outside to check on the dog, he found she'd been left with a plastic bag containing three slices of pizza, and a note bearing a heartbreaking message.

  • Montana hunting group has beef with Arby's

    Montana hunting group has beef with Arby's

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:24 AM EDT2017-10-19 12:24:42 GMT

    The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.

    The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.

  • State of Emergency declared in Florida for Richard Spencer's speech

    State of Emergency declared in Florida for Richard Spencer's speech

    Thursday, October 19 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-10-19 15:34:06 GMT

    The controversial figure with ties to Montana is scheduled to speak this afternoon.

    The controversial figure with ties to Montana is scheduled to speak this afternoon.