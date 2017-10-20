Dawson County man arrested and charged in father's homicide - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Dawson County man arrested and charged in father's homicide

By KULR-8 News Staff
GLENDIVE, Mont. -

A Dawson County man is now jailed and charged in the death of his 80-year-old father.

Dawson County Deputy County Attorney Brett Irigoin announced Friday that 44-year-old Todd C. Fisher was arrested at Glendive ranch by Sheriff's deputies around 2:00 pm.

The deceased is identified at 80-year-old Wilber Fisher. 

The arrest comes after a joint investigation conducted by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen requested the State’s assistance Monday morning in the investigation of the death of Wilbur Fisher, who was found dead at his home at 122 Rd 238 in Glendive. 

An autopsy conducted on October 17 at the Eastern Montana Crime Lab in Billings determined Wilbur Fisher died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Todd Fisher reported finding his father’s body to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 7:00 am on October 16.  

Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with the Dawson County Coroner. 

The investigation is still ongoing; County Attorney Brett Irigoin has sealed the affidavit in this case.  Additional details may be released as they become available.

