Booking photo released in Dawson County homicide investigation

Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.

Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.

Dawson County Deputy County Attorney Brett Irigoin announced Friday that 44-year-old Todd C. Fisher was arrested at Glendive ranch by Sheriff's deputies around 2:00 pm.

The deceased is identified at 80-year-old Wilber Fisher.

The arrest comes after a joint investigation conducted by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen requested the State’s assistance Monday morning in the investigation of the death of Wilbur Fisher, who was found dead at his home at 122 Rd 238 in Glendive.

An autopsy conducted on October 17 at the Eastern Montana Crime Lab in Billings determined Wilbur Fisher died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Todd Fisher reported finding his father’s body to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 7:00 am on October 16.

Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with the Dawson County Coroner.

The investigation is still ongoing; County Attorney Brett Irigoin has sealed the affidavit in this case. Additional details may be released as they become available.