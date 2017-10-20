Booking photo released in Dawson County homicide investigation - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Booking photo released in Dawson County homicide investigation

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
GLENDIVE, Mont. -

Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.

Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.

A Dawson County man is now jailed and charged in the death of his 80-year-old father.

Dawson County Deputy County Attorney Brett Irigoin announced Friday that 44-year-old Todd C. Fisher was arrested at Glendive ranch by Sheriff's deputies around 2:00 pm.

The deceased is identified at 80-year-old Wilber Fisher. 

The arrest comes after a joint investigation conducted by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen requested the State’s assistance Monday morning in the investigation of the death of Wilbur Fisher, who was found dead at his home at 122 Rd 238 in Glendive. 

An autopsy conducted on October 17 at the Eastern Montana Crime Lab in Billings determined Wilbur Fisher died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Todd Fisher reported finding his father’s body to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 7:00 am on October 16.  

Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with the Dawson County Coroner. 

The investigation is still ongoing; County Attorney Brett Irigoin has sealed the affidavit in this case.  Additional details may be released as they become available.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Lawyer of murder suspect argues for client's access to law library

    Lawyer of murder suspect argues for client's access to law library

    Monday, October 23 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-10-23 17:54:29 GMT

    The defense for Tiffanie Pierce has responded to the state's request to deny Pierce access to the law library. Pierce, along with August Standingrock, is facing charges for the double murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.  

    The defense for Tiffanie Pierce has responded to the state's request to deny Pierce access to the law library. Pierce, along with August Standingrock, is facing charges for the double murder and dismemberment of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.  

  • Booking photo released in Dawson County homicide investigation

    Booking photo released in Dawson County homicide investigation

    Monday, October 23 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-10-23 17:16:50 GMT

    Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.

    Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.

    Dawson County Correction Facility has released the booking photo of a man arrested in the death of his 80-year-old father last week.

    Todd Fisher was arrested after an autopsy determined his father Wilber Fisher had died as the result of a shot to the head.

  • Proposed Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2017 to go before EPW Committee

    Proposed Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2017 to go before EPW Committee

    Monday, October 23 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-10-23 17:03:13 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    The draft legislation will enhance forest management to more effectively mitigate the severity of catastrophic wildfires. The bill will also provide increased protections for wildlife habitat threatened by wildfires.

    The draft legislation will enhance forest management to more effectively mitigate the severity of catastrophic wildfires. The bill will also provide increased protections for wildlife habitat threatened by wildfires.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver suffers injuries after rollover crash

    Driver suffers injuries after rollover crash

    Monday, October 23 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-10-23 05:04:39 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

    Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

  • One person injured in Billings shooting

    One person injured in Billings shooting

    Monday, October 23 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-10-23 14:41:04 GMT

    Billings police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of N. 19th street. 

    Billings police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of N. 19th street. 

  • College student who assaulted an officer apologizes with 'Sorry I tried to bite you' cake

    College student who assaulted an officer apologizes with 'Sorry I tried to bite you' cake

    Friday, October 20 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-10-20 23:32:41 GMT

    LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Louisiana college student's apology to police has gone viral on social media, and has been shared thousands of times. Now she says she's trying to use the embarrassing moment to help others. Celina Dally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, went to a wine tasting event at McNeese State University recently and got a little too carried away with the vino.

    LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Louisiana college student's apology to police has gone viral on social media, and has been shared thousands of times. Now she says she's trying to use the embarrassing moment to help others. Celina Dally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, went to a wine tasting event at McNeese State University recently and got a little too carried away with the vino.

  • Lazy R fire in Musselshell County prompts evacuations

    Lazy R fire in Musselshell County prompts evacuations

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-10-23 15:34:52 GMT

    A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between  650 and 800 acres with 0% containment. 

    A wildfire burning in Musselshell County has prompted evacuations near Roundup. So far one structure and a hunting cabin have been lost to the fire. According to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page, the Lazy R fire is burning between  650 and 800 acres with 0% containment. 

  • Stabbing suspect on the loose in Billings

    Stabbing suspect on the loose in Billings

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-10-21 14:57:12 GMT

    Billings police are looking for a man they say broke into a home early Saturday morning and stabbed two people inside. 

    Billings police are looking for a man they say broke into a home early Saturday morning and stabbed two people inside. 

  • Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Social media post causes statewide outrage

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:40:18 GMT

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

    A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.

  • Two dead in Carter County after apparent murder-suicide

    Two dead in Carter County after apparent murder-suicide

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-10-20 16:47:38 GMT

    Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide. 

    Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide. 

  • Car collision shears off power pole

    Car collision shears off power pole

    Saturday, October 21 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-10-22 00:11:54 GMT

    A two-vehicle car collision takes down a power pole which caused a temporary power outage throughout the area.

    A two-vehicle car collision takes down a power pole which caused a temporary power outage throughout the area.