Robert LeCou sentenced to 100 years in Belfry homicides

A Carbon County judge has sentenced Robert LeCou to three 100 year sentences for the murders of his wife, Karen Hill-LeCou, his wife's sister, Sharon Hill-Lamb, and Sharon's husband Lloyd Lamb.

LeCou was found guilty in June for the April 2016 homicides.

Prior to his conviction LeCou pleaded not guilty to three counts of deliberate homicide and to tampering with physical evidence.

LeCou told authorities in Washington state, a stranger broke into the home and shot the victims.

Each homicide carries a 100-year sentence with no time suspended, and parole is restricted.

