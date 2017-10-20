Burger King takes on bullying with powerful PSA

Fast-food chain Burger King is sending a unique message to its customers in an effort to combat bullying.
New metrics from Nielsen show through the first six weeks of the NFL season, total viewership of games is down 7.5 percent when compared to the first six weeks of 2016.
A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.
A two-story, "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.
US Army will conduct a court-martial hearing in the desertion case of Bowe Bergdahl, who's expected to enter a plea.
Authorities say some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history have killed 21 people.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
A video of a Utah girl received national attention this week after she got news she would be adopted.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
A Facebook post criticizing Governor Steve Bullock is going viral and it's causing quite a stir. Several people are reporting on social media that the post was enough for them to cancel their cable subscriptions.
Billings Police are asking for your help to find a missing boy. They say 10-year-old Kasey Bailey was last seen Thursday at around 1 p.m. He is five feet tall, 93 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and blue Nike shoes. He could be a on a gold and silver bike. If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Billings Police.
Wednesday, KULR-8 told you about an officer-involved shooting at the Lazy K-T Motel. Police officers used their patrol rifles instead of handguns to alleviate the threat from a man armed with a shotgun.
The Montana Wildlife Federation is asking Arby's to reconsider its limited edition rollout of venison and elk sandwiches.
The controversial figure with ties to Montana is scheduled to speak this afternoon.
Every person and state has their favorite spooky movie to watch during the month of October. So what is Montana's favorite spooky kid's movie?
A hiker who was found dead near Mystic Lake is identified today as 26 year-old Chase Shott. The man was above the lake off trail when he fell. Two witnesses saw the man and made their way over to the area where they saw him fall. When they reached him, they determined he was deceased. They were forced to return to the trail to get cell service so they could call authorities. Stillwater County Sheriff's deputies, search and rescue, and the Absarokee Fire Department recovered Sc...
