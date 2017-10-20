Burger King takes on bullying with powerful PSA

Fast-food chain Burger King is sending a unique message to its customers in an effort to combat bullying.

In an undercover social experiment, Burger King set out to determine if people would be more likely to speak up when witnessing a child being bullied or more likely to speak up if the burger they ordered was delivered to them in a pile of mush from also "being bullied."

The powerful ad also shares stories from students that have encountered bullying in their lives.

The results of the experiment were staggering, showing 95 percent of customers spoke up when given "bullied burgers" while only 12 percent of customers spoke up when witnessing a child being bullied in the restaurant.

Watch the full experiment above. (App users: Click here to watch)