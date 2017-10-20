Montana’s Unemployment Rate Steady - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana’s Unemployment Rate Steady

HELENA, Mont. -

The following is a press release from Governor Steve Bullock.

Governor Steve Bullock today announcement Montana’s unemployment rate once again held steady, remaining at 3.9% in September. The unemployment rate has held at 3.9% since May. The U.S. unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage points to 4.2%.

“Montana’s economy is strong, businesses are growing, and more Montanans are working than ever before in our state’s history,” said Governor Bullock. “With strong growth and low unemployment driving up wages, Montana workers across the state are putting more money in their pockets on payday and generating economic activity in their communities.”

Total employment (which includes payroll jobs plus the self-employed and agricultural workers) increased by 870 jobs over the month on a seasonally adjusted basis. Payroll jobs remained level over the month, with gains offset by small losses in retail and leisure activities. The small losses in retail and leisure were likely caused by reduced tourist spending due to this summer’s wildfires.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.5% in September because of a sharp, 13.1% increase in gasoline prices. Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U has increased by 2.2%. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, increased 0.1% in September. 

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted.  Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make nonseasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.5 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 1-800-541-3904.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of October 2017 will be released on Friday, November 17, 2017. 

Description: ourfactsyourfuture code.png****** INFORMATION AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET ******

Visit our website at www.lmi.mt.gov for additional information and analysis, including industry employment levels, background on the unemployment rate, and wage rates by occupation.  This month’s Economy at a Glance takes a look at job postings in Montana.

****** COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience.  County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.4%. 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment

Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Gallatin County

2.2

0

63,727

1,855

1

McCone County

2.2

0.2

962

-39

1

Sheridan County

2.2

-0.8

1,813

-89

4

Daniels County

2.3

0.4

898

-14

5

Garfield County

2.4

0

729

-11

6

Beaverhead County

2.5

-0.1

4,992

14

6

Fallon County

2.5

-0.6

1,637

-100

6

Powder River

2.5

0.5

1,019

-29

6

Valley County

2.5

-0.3

4,221

-17

10

Carter County

2.6

0.4

664

-2

11

Custer County

2.7

-0.1

5,903

-199

11

Liberty County

2.7

-0.3

925

-20

13

Dawson County

2.8

-0.4

4,297

-132

13

Deer Lodge County

2.8

-0.3

5,216

15

15

Fergus County

2.9

-0.1

5,656

-47

15

Prairie County

2.9

0.2

502

-3

15

Wibaux County

2.9

-0.5

495

-14

18

Lewis and Clark

3.0

0.2

34,284

-140

18

Missoula County

3.0

0

60,381

-37

20

Chouteau County

3.1

-0.3

2,371

-40

20

Park County

3.1

-0.3

8,315

39

20

Sweet Grass County

3.1

0.2

1,698

-26

20

Toole County

3.1

-0.3

2,127

-57

20

Yellowstone County

3.1

-0.1

79,266

-331

25

Madison County

3.2

0.3

4,117

33

25

Powell County

3.2

-0.9

2,760

-37

25

Teton County

3.2

0.2

2,647

-82

28

Hill County

3.3

-0.6

7,523

-39

28

Pondera County

3.3

-0.3

2,697

-41

30

Carbon County

3.4

0.4

5,252

-49

30

Cascade County

3.4

0.1

36,486

-522

30

Judith Basin County

3.4

0.8

881

-23

30

Stillwater County

3.4

0

4,495

-152

34

Blaine County

3.5

-0.2

2,204

-67

34

Phillips County

3.5

-0.5

1,754

-77

36

Jefferson County

3.7

0

5,405

-29

36

Lake County

3.7

-0.3

12,697

117

36

Musselshell County

3.7

-0.6

2,147

-56

36

Richland County

3.7

-1

5,303

-409

36

Silver Bow County

3.7

0.1

16,425

-120

41

Ravalli County

3.8

0.1

18,932

77

42

Petroleum County

3.9

0.9

248

-8

43

Flathead County

4.0

-0.3

44,166

190

43

Golden Valley

4.0

1.3

361

-5

43

Roosevelt County

4.0

-0.5

4,283

-144

43

Wheatland County

4.0

0.3

749

-16

47

Broadwater County

4.1

0.4

2,435

-10

48

Meagher County

4.4

0.8

855

-5

48

Treasure County

4.4

1.2

324

-9

50

Granite County

4.6

-0.3

1,529

21

50

Rosebud County

4.6

-0.6

3,770

-67

52

Sanders County

5.4

-0.7

4,386

-28

53

Glacier County

6.1

-0.8

5,412

-258

53

Lincoln County

6.1

-0.5

7,436

-8

55

Mineral County

6.7

0.8

1,593

-27

56

Big Horn County

11.4

5.4

5,260

20

****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below.  Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.4%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

Reservation

Current Unemployment

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

Rate

1

Flathead

3.9

-0.3

12,406

98

2

Fort Peck

4.9

-0.7

3,881

-120

3

Fort Belknap

8.2

-0.5

724

-23

4

Blackfeet

8.6

-1.0

3,827

-176

5

Rocky Boy's

10.6

-1.3

1,073

-9

6

Northern Cheyenne

12.8

0.8

1,370

-14

7

Crow

16.8

7.5

2,634

8

