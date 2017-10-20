Montana’s Unemployment Rate Steady

The following is a press release from Governor Steve Bullock.

Governor Steve Bullock today announcement Montana’s unemployment rate once again held steady, remaining at 3.9% in September. The unemployment rate has held at 3.9% since May. The U.S. unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage points to 4.2%.

“Montana’s economy is strong, businesses are growing, and more Montanans are working than ever before in our state’s history,” said Governor Bullock. “With strong growth and low unemployment driving up wages, Montana workers across the state are putting more money in their pockets on payday and generating economic activity in their communities.”

Total employment (which includes payroll jobs plus the self-employed and agricultural workers) increased by 870 jobs over the month on a seasonally adjusted basis. Payroll jobs remained level over the month, with gains offset by small losses in retail and leisure activities. The small losses in retail and leisure were likely caused by reduced tourist spending due to this summer’s wildfires.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.5% in September because of a sharp, 13.1% increase in gasoline prices. Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U has increased by 2.2%. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, increased 0.1% in September.

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted. Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make nonseasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.5 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 1-800-541-3904.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of October 2017 will be released on Friday, November 17, 2017.

Visit our website at www.lmi.mt.gov for additional information and analysis, including industry employment levels, background on the unemployment rate, and wage rates by occupation.

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.4%.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Gallatin County 2.2 0 63,727 1,855 1 McCone County 2.2 0.2 962 -39 1 Sheridan County 2.2 -0.8 1,813 -89 4 Daniels County 2.3 0.4 898 -14 5 Garfield County 2.4 0 729 -11 6 Beaverhead County 2.5 -0.1 4,992 14 6 Fallon County 2.5 -0.6 1,637 -100 6 Powder River 2.5 0.5 1,019 -29 6 Valley County 2.5 -0.3 4,221 -17 10 Carter County 2.6 0.4 664 -2 11 Custer County 2.7 -0.1 5,903 -199 11 Liberty County 2.7 -0.3 925 -20 13 Dawson County 2.8 -0.4 4,297 -132 13 Deer Lodge County 2.8 -0.3 5,216 15 15 Fergus County 2.9 -0.1 5,656 -47 15 Prairie County 2.9 0.2 502 -3 15 Wibaux County 2.9 -0.5 495 -14 18 Lewis and Clark 3.0 0.2 34,284 -140 18 Missoula County 3.0 0 60,381 -37 20 Chouteau County 3.1 -0.3 2,371 -40 20 Park County 3.1 -0.3 8,315 39 20 Sweet Grass County 3.1 0.2 1,698 -26 20 Toole County 3.1 -0.3 2,127 -57 20 Yellowstone County 3.1 -0.1 79,266 -331 25 Madison County 3.2 0.3 4,117 33 25 Powell County 3.2 -0.9 2,760 -37 25 Teton County 3.2 0.2 2,647 -82 28 Hill County 3.3 -0.6 7,523 -39 28 Pondera County 3.3 -0.3 2,697 -41 30 Carbon County 3.4 0.4 5,252 -49 30 Cascade County 3.4 0.1 36,486 -522 30 Judith Basin County 3.4 0.8 881 -23 30 Stillwater County 3.4 0 4,495 -152 34 Blaine County 3.5 -0.2 2,204 -67 34 Phillips County 3.5 -0.5 1,754 -77 36 Jefferson County 3.7 0 5,405 -29 36 Lake County 3.7 -0.3 12,697 117 36 Musselshell County 3.7 -0.6 2,147 -56 36 Richland County 3.7 -1 5,303 -409 36 Silver Bow County 3.7 0.1 16,425 -120 41 Ravalli County 3.8 0.1 18,932 77 42 Petroleum County 3.9 0.9 248 -8 43 Flathead County 4.0 -0.3 44,166 190 43 Golden Valley 4.0 1.3 361 -5 43 Roosevelt County 4.0 -0.5 4,283 -144 43 Wheatland County 4.0 0.3 749 -16 47 Broadwater County 4.1 0.4 2,435 -10 48 Meagher County 4.4 0.8 855 -5 48 Treasure County 4.4 1.2 324 -9 50 Granite County 4.6 -0.3 1,529 21 50 Rosebud County 4.6 -0.6 3,770 -67 52 Sanders County 5.4 -0.7 4,386 -28 53 Glacier County 6.1 -0.8 5,412 -258 53 Lincoln County 6.1 -0.5 7,436 -8 55 Mineral County 6.7 0.8 1,593 -27 56 Big Horn County 11.4 5.4 5,260 20

****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.4%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.